Research supports role of efficacy-first natural regimens to restore and improve skin health

Burt's Bees, a pioneer in natural skin care, today announced research supporting the role of efficacy-first natural regimens to defend, restore and improve skin health.

The studies will be presented at the second annual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) in San Diego, California, October 3-5, 2019.

These latest research findings from Burt's Bees highlight:

  • Anti-aging properties of bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol and the active ingredient in the brand's new Renewal anti-aging line

    Important role nature-based skincare products play in protecting skin and decreasing sensitivity, reinforcing nature's innate ability to protect against skin-damaging elements in the environment

  • First-of-its-kind in vivo study examining lip barrier function and clinical data highlighting benefits of a new nature-based lip treatment, underscoring the brand's heritage in lip care

At Burt's Bees, we are committed to harnessing the proven power of nature-based ingredients. Notably, research announced today provides valuable insight into the effectiveness of natural retinol alternative, bakuchiol, which has been shown to be comparable to retinol in its ability to improve signs of photo-aging.

The powerful anti-aging properties of this ingredient provide patients with a natural option to nurture strong and healthy-looking skin - without the frequent irritation that some patients experience with retinol products."

Hemali Gunt, Ph.D., Head of Clinical and Scientific Affairs, Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees posters at IDS 2019 include:

Bakuchiol Protects Against Aging by Upregulating Procollagen Type I and Increasing Collagen Type I and Elastin without the Release of Inflammatory Cytokines; Gunt H and Levy S.; Friday, Oct. 4 poster presentation from 1-1:30 p.m. PT.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

