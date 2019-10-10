Select Medical shortlisted for NHS Excellence in Supply Awards for the second time

We are very proud that for the 2nd year running, we have been shortlisted for the NHS Excellence in Supply Awards. Last year we received a Highly Commended in the Mental Health & Community Sector Category. This year, we’re hoping to scoop the Award outright!

The Awards recognize the work of businesses, third sector bodies and the NHS in working together to provide great patient care.

On the back of our success from last year, working with Mental Health Trust Units across Lancashire, we have undertaken similar collaborative working with Greater Manchester Mental Health (GMMH) Trust. Select Medical’s C3 philosophy, embracing and understanding the needs of the Care Provider, Carer and Cared For, enhances the processes of procurement, delivery and disposal of support surfaces.

Working collaboratively

The work thus far has resulted in standardization across mental health units within GMMH. Select Medical are manufacturing and installing numerous bespoke sized mattresses. These comply with specific platform sizes. SelMed crib 5 foam mattresses with sealed covers to Crib 7, ensure long-lifespan and durability. They also provide effective pressure relief and safety for the users.

We also provide after sales support that monitors the condition of mattresses. Regular communication with GMMH staff ensures they are supported should any complications arise. This is important for the Trust as it help free up valuable time and gives staff peace of mind. Enhancing staff knowledge has also been key, with Select Medical delivering education, training and support to all staff and stakeholders.

Select Medical also manages the collection and disposal of old or user damaged mattresses. This allows us to recycle materials where possible before disposing responsibly, in accordance with W.E.E.E regulations.

Awards ceremony

We’re now looking forward to the Awards night. The Awards Ceremony is taking place on the evening of Thursday 17 October at The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds. Of course we’d love to win the Award outright this year. Either way, we’re extremely proud to have been shortlisted again. This in itself is recognition of the great work we are doing and the passion we have for the work we do.