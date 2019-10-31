Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning

Using Olympus’ leading-edge X Line™ objectives enables higher resolution, flatter images for outstanding digital slides for quantitative data analysis.

The new Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 slide scanner captures high-quality virtual slide images and offers flexibility to empower advanced quantitative image analysis for brain, cancer and stem cell research, as well as drug discovery. Simple to use, its intuitive workflows enable users to start scanning a slide in as few as two clicks.

By employing Olympus X Line™ objectives at the core of the system, users obtain flatter images with a wider field of view and no intensity fall-off near the periphery. Scientists can see more of their slides in less time with the system’s lineup of flexible features, including:

Five imaging modes: Switch between brightfield, fluorescence, darkfield, phase contrast and simple polarization to enable the best observation method for the application.

Mix and match observation methods: Combine different observation methods to view structures that are only visible under certain conditions.

Optimized for X Line objectives: Specially designed light path provides more homogeneous illumination. X Line objectives also improve numerical aperture, chromatic aberration correction and flatness.

Scan multiple slide sizes at once: Supports 26 × 76 mm (1 × 3 in.), 52 × 76 mm (2 × 3 in.), 76 × 102 mm (3 × 4 in.) and 102 × 127 mm (4 × 5 in.) slides.

In addition to increased image quality, researchers will benefit from increased slide capacity. The system accommodates up to 35 sample trays with 210 26 × 76 mm (1 × 3 in.) slides to be digitized in one batch. Hot-swap capabilities enable additional trays to be added to the loader before all the trays of a given project have been scanned. Scientists can run scans to finish overnight and have more time to focus on meaningful work.

Faster scanning is another benefit. The loader’s robotics quickly load and unload trays while coordinating with the focus and scan unit for fast image acquisition. Reliable sensor technology enable the loader to automatically detect trays, the number of slides and the size of the slides while the integrated barcode reader automatically captures and records slide information.

The intuitive user interface and robust data management system streamline the workflow further so users can easily scan, save, access and share slides.

For more information about the SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 slide scanner, X Line™ objectives and other life science solutions, visit www.olympus-lifescience.com.

