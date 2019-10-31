Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning

Using Olympus’ leading-edge X Line objectives enables higher resolution, flatter images for outstanding digital slides for quantitative data analysis.

The new Olympus SLIDEVIEW VS200 slide scanner captures high-quality virtual slide images and offers flexibility to empower advanced quantitative image analysis for brain, cancer and stem cell research, as well as drug discovery. Simple to use, its intuitive workflows enable users to start scanning a slide in as few as two clicks.

By employing Olympus X Line objectives at the core of the system, users obtain flatter images with a wider field of view and no intensity fall-off near the periphery. Scientists can see more of their slides in less time with the system’s lineup of flexible features, including:

  • Five imaging modes: Switch between brightfield, fluorescence, darkfield, phase contrast and simple polarization to enable the best observation method for the application.
  • Mix and match observation methods: Combine different observation methods to view structures that are only visible under certain conditions.
  • Optimized for X Line objectives: Specially designed light path provides more homogeneous illumination. X Line objectives also improve numerical aperture, chromatic aberration correction and flatness.
  • Scan multiple slide sizes at once: Supports 26 × 76 mm (1 × 3 in.), 52 × 76 mm (2 × 3 in.), 76 × 102 mm (3 × 4 in.) and 102 × 127 mm (4 × 5 in.) slides.

In addition to increased image quality, researchers will benefit from increased slide capacity. The system accommodates up to 35 sample trays with 210 26 × 76 mm (1 × 3 in.) slides to be digitized in one batch. Hot-swap capabilities enable additional trays to be added to the loader before all the trays of a given project have been scanned. Scientists can run scans to finish overnight and have more time to focus on meaningful work.

Related Stories

Faster scanning is another benefit. The loader’s robotics quickly load and unload trays while coordinating with the focus and scan unit for fast image acquisition. Reliable sensor technology enable the loader to automatically detect trays, the number of slides and the size of the slides while the integrated barcode reader automatically captures and records slide information.

The intuitive user interface and robust data management system streamline the workflow further so users can easily scan, save, access and share slides.

For more information about the SLIDEVIEW VS200 slide scanner, X Line objectives and other life science solutions, visit www.olympus-lifescience.com.

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Our Life Sciences Business is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the evolving needs and expectations of life science professionals through a comprehensive range of clinical, educational and research microscopes and microscope systems. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-lifescience.com.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. (2019, October 31). Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 31, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191031/Olympus-SLIDEVIEWe284a2-VS200-Solution-with-Reliable-Flexible-and-High-Throughput-Slide-Scanning.aspx.

  • MLA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning". News-Medical. 31 October 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191031/Olympus-SLIDEVIEWe284a2-VS200-Solution-with-Reliable-Flexible-and-High-Throughput-Slide-Scanning.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191031/Olympus-SLIDEVIEWe284a2-VS200-Solution-with-Reliable-Flexible-and-High-Throughput-Slide-Scanning.aspx. (accessed October 31, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. 2019. Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning. News-Medical, viewed 31 October 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191031/Olympus-SLIDEVIEWe284a2-VS200-Solution-with-Reliable-Flexible-and-High-Throughput-Slide-Scanning.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Olympus offers advantages of light sheet microscopy and high-quality optics in Alpha³ system
Olympus improves access to science education through BioBus collaboration
X Line Objective Lenses Break Optical Barriers with Simultaneously Improved Image Flatness, Chromatic Aberration Correction and Numerical Aperture
New Olympus cellSens 2.1 speeds up image analysis
Olympus Europe and Cytosurge join hands to accelerate drug development, single cell research
Olympus launches next-generation X Line objectives for clinical, research applications
Olympus and USC announce new partnership to advance cancer research
Slim LED transmitted light illumination base expands observation capabilities of SZX/SZ/MVX10 microscopes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

More Content from Olympus Life Science Solutions

See all content from Olympus Life Science Solutions
You might also like... ×
Improve reliability, accuracy of drug discovery process with new 3D cell analysis technology