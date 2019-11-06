MD Anderson, Artios Pharma and ShangPharma collaborate for ATR inhibitor program

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Artios Pharma Limited and ShangPharma Innovation today announce the in-licensing by Artios of a small-molecule ATR inhibitor program, developed jointly by MD Anderson and ShangPharma.

Under the agreement, Artios has exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize products globally. The lead candidate is expected to be ready for Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the second half of 2020.

This program has the potential to be a highly effective DNA damage response (DDR) targeted treatment in cancer. We look forward to advancing the work done by MD Anderson and ShangPharma for the benefit of cancer patients. The addition of the ATR program further supports our position as a leader in the DDR space and strengthens our growing portfolio of assets, which includes a leading Polθ program, currently in candidate IND evaluation, and a large discovery stage platform of novel DNA repair nuclease inhibitors."

Dr. Niall Martin, chief executive officer at Artios Pharma

Related Stories

The ATR inhibitor program is the result of an extensive collaboration between MD Anderson's Therapeutics Discovery team and ShangPharma. Therapeutics Discovery is a multidisciplinary team created within MD Anderson to advance the next generation of cancer therapies to answer unmet oncology needs.

"Targeting DNA damage repair has the potential to provide an important therapeutic option for many patients in need of new treatments," said Philip Jones, Ph.D., vice president of Therapeutics Discovery at MD Anderson. "We are pleased Artios will leverage its unique expertise in this field to advance this novel therapy toward the clinic to improve outcomes for cancer patients."

ATR is an important signaling protein in DNA double strand break repair and replication stress. Through inhibition of ATR, tumors bearing an ATM deficiency can be selectively killed through a concept known as synthetic lethality. High levels of ATM mutations and protein loss have been characterized across many different tumor types, creating a significant opportunity for ATR inhibitors clinically. Based on clinical observations at MD Anderson, Therapeutics Discovery engaged with ShangPharma and its affiliate, ChemPartner, to develop small-molecule inhibitors of the DDR that could benefit patients across multiple cancer types.

"We are proud of the entire collaboration team, including ChemPartner, led by Sarah Lively, Ph.D., vice president of Innovation and New Technologies, for advancing the program from early-stage research to formal drug discovery and development," said Walter Moos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of ShangPharma. "We are pleased to transition this important program to the capable development team at Artios, and we hope this ultimately provides an impactful therapy for those afflicted with cancer."

Source:

University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DNA sequences encode information in many different ways
Researchers discover how the body repairs damaged DNA
Researchers find genes from 'fossil' virus in human DNA to be active
New therapy has potential to repair cells damaged by noise, prevent hearing loss
Molecular mechanisms involved in Pixantrone's interactions with cancer DNA discovered
SEPATH: New template to detect oncogenic viruses and bacteria in human DNA
Discovery about DNA-reeling bacteria can help inform strategies to stop bacterial infection
Measuring development in young children: the DNA clock

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mechanisms preserving cell identity are based on status of proteins housing DNA