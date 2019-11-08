Study: Parents of pediatric patients equally satisfied with in-person appointments and telemedicine

Telemedicine visits may still seem like a futuristic idea for many. But a new study being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Houston showed most parents of pediatric patients were more or equally satisfied with the treatment their children received during telemedicine visits for allergies and asthma.

We surveyed 299 pediatric allergy patients or their families between 2017-2019. Of those surveyed, 37 percent were more satisfied, 63 percent were equally satisfied, and no patients were less satisfied with the telemedicine appointment compared to their most recent in-person visit."

Mary Nguyen MD, allergist and ACAAI member

Nguyen is the lead author of the study.

Of the satisfied patients, 76 percent indicated they were satisfied with telemedicine because of convenience.

Patients appreciated not having to go to an office, either because of concerns regarding distance, or preference to being able to have a visit from home with the use of a screen. Two percent had chosen telemedicine because it was the earliest appointment available and five percent chose telemedicine because it was recommended to them.

Source:

American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Microbial compound found in infant gut increases allergy, asthma risk
Allergy shots effective in reducing PFAS symptoms in pediatric patients
Sesame could be added to the list of allergens on food packaging
Telemedicine programs provide effective alternative to clinic visits for plastic surgery follow-up
Three studies present new information on penicillin allergy
Medicare fraudsters now tap telemedicine in medical equipment scams
Five things to know about early introduction of peanuts in babies
Meat allergy triggered by tick bites explained

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel vaccine against bee sting allergy successfully tested