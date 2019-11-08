Study: Parents of pediatric patients equally satisfied with in-person appointments and telemedicine

Telemedicine visits may still seem like a futuristic idea for many. But a new study being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Houston showed most parents of pediatric patients were more or equally satisfied with the treatment their children received during telemedicine visits for allergies and asthma.

We surveyed 299 pediatric allergy patients or their families between 2017-2019. Of those surveyed, 37 percent were more satisfied, 63 percent were equally satisfied, and no patients were less satisfied with the telemedicine appointment compared to their most recent in-person visit." Mary Nguyen MD, allergist and ACAAI member

Nguyen is the lead author of the study.

Of the satisfied patients, 76 percent indicated they were satisfied with telemedicine because of convenience.

Patients appreciated not having to go to an office, either because of concerns regarding distance, or preference to being able to have a visit from home with the use of a screen. Two percent had chosen telemedicine because it was the earliest appointment available and five percent chose telemedicine because it was recommended to them.