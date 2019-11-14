Aging experts promote global effort to improve healthy longevity

Across the world, more people are living longer. But "whether the extra years will be good ones -- and whether societies and economies will benefit as a result -- depends on the actions we take now," states an editorial in a new supplemental issue of the Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences from The Gerontological Society of America.

This issue, titled "Healthy Longevity 2019," was supported by AARP. It contains 11 articles that examine enablers of healthy longevity as well as the accompanying opportunities and challenges.

Today's boomers, in their 50s-70s, and members of generation X, in their 40s-50s, are at critical stages of their lives in determining their health spans. A societal embracing of a paradigm shift -- the understanding that as the potential for longevity increases, so does the importance of health-related behaviors at all ages (including middle and older ages) -- could extend health span and make aging an opportunity rather than an adversity."

Thomas T. Perls, MD, FGSA, and Erwin J. Tan, MD, guest editors

Related Stories

The lead article is an editorial titled "Creating a Global Roadmap for Healthy Longevity," by National Academy of Medicine (NAM) President Victor J. Dzau, MD, and AARP CEO Jo Ann C. Jenkins, BS.

They discuss NAM's recent launch of The Global Roadmap for Healthy Longevity initiative, which will bring together international leaders in science, medicine, health, engineering, technology, economics, and policy to gather and assess evidence around strategies for extending health spans worldwide. By late 2020, the initiative will produce a report that can serve as a prioritized 10-year action plan adaptable to local contexts. (This coincides with the World Health Organization's Decade of Healthy Aging.)

"The opportunity to live longer, healthier, more productive lives is one of humankind's greatest accomplishments," Dzau and Jenkins wrote. "Fully capitalizing on such an unprecedented opportunity will require the input and buy-in of public and private stakeholders worldwide. It will require commitment to innovation across all sectors of society, from the personal, private, and public."

Source:

The Gerontological Society of America

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Doctors report first death from fecal microbiota transplant
Researchers identify genes linked to most severe symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Pioneering brain chip to fight opioid addiction: first US clinical test
Smoking causes… schizophrenia?
Researchers identify new kidney cancer subtypes and clues to better diagnosis, treatment
Caution: blood infections traced to probiotics
The first locally transmitted cases of Zika have been confirmed in Europe
Injured veteran almost back to normal after penis and scrotum transplant

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Childhood trauma linked to health problems in adulthood warns CDC