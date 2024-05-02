Protein profiling reveals impact of aging and resistance training on skeletal muscle proteome

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 2 2024Aging-US

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 8, entitled, "A novel deep proteomic approach in human skeletal muscle unveils distinct molecular signatures affected by aging and resistance training."

The skeletal muscle proteome alterations to aging and resistance training have been reported in prior studies. However, conventional proteomics in skeletal muscle typically yields wide protein abundance ranges that mask the detection of lowly expressed proteins.

In this new study, researchers Michael D. Roberts, Bradley A. Ruple, Joshua S. Godwin, Mason C. McIntosh, Shao-Yung Chen, Nicholas J. Kontos, Anthony Agyin-Birikorang, Max Michel, Daniel L. Plotkin, Madison L. Mattingly, Brooks Mobley, Tim N. Ziegenfuss, Andrew D. Fruge, and Andreas N. Kavazis from Auburn University, Seer, Inc., and The Center for Applied Health Sciences adopted a novel deep proteomics approach whereby myofibril (MyoF) and non-MyoF fractions were separately subjected to protein corona nanoparticle complex formation prior to digestion and Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS). 

"Specifically, we investigated MyoF and non-MyoF proteomic profiles of the vastus lateralis muscle of younger (Y, 22±2 years old; n=5) and middle-aged participants (MA, 56±8 years old; n=6). Additionally, MA muscle was analyzed following eight weeks of resistance training (RT, 2d/week)." 

Related Stories

Across all participants, the number of non-MyoF proteins detected averaged to be 5,645±266 (range: 4,888–5,987) and the number of MyoF proteins detected averaged to be 2,611±326 (range: 1,944–3,101). Differences in the non-MyoF (8.4%) and MyoF (2.5%) proteomes were evident between age cohorts, and most differentially expressed non-MyoF proteins (447/543) were more enriched in MA versus Y. Biological processes in the non-MyoF fraction were predicted to be operative in MA versus Y including increased cellular stress, mRNA splicing, translation elongation, and ubiquitin-mediated proteolysis. RT in MA participants only altered ~0.3% of MyoF and ~1.0% of non-MyoF proteomes. 

"In summary, aging and RT predominantly affect non-contractile proteins in skeletal muscle. Additionally, marginal proteome adaptations with RT suggest more rigorous training may stimulate more robust effects or that RT, regardless of age, subtly alters basal state skeletal muscle protein abundances."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Roberts, M. D., et al. (2024). A novel deep proteomic approach in human skeletal muscle unveils distinct molecular signatures affected by aging and resistance training. Agingdoi.org/10.18632/aging.205751.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sugar abnormalities in the blood may promote biological aging and inflammation in HIV patients
Machine learning reveals age-related decline in stemness across human tissues
New study reveals potential cellular mechanism behind cognitive decline in Alzheimer's
Exploring the benefits of blueberries: Studies link extract to reduced cognitive aging
Spatiotemporal transcriptomics reveals insights into primate ovarian aging
Research highlights urgent need to address cancer inequities in older adults
Aging affects immune response and virus dynamics in COVID-19 patients, study finds
Georgetown study raises concerns over aspirin's role in breast cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does reproduction influence epigenetic aging in younger women?