Immune aging drives the progression of type 2 diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Aug 6 2025

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a global metabolic epidemic driven by insulin resistance (IR), chronic inflammation, and β-cell failure. This review synthesizes evidence establishing immune aging-characterized by thymic involution, inflammaging, and immunosenescence-as a critical accelerator of T2D pathogenesis, particularly in aging populations. Central to this nexus is the "ominous octet" framework, which delineates eight interdependent organ dysfunctions perpetuating hyperglycemia. Here, we elucidate how immune aging intersects with cellular stress pathways to disrupt this network, offering novel targets for intervention.

Key mechanisms linking immune aging and T2D

  1. Inflammaging and metabolic dysregulation:
    Aging triggers chronic low-grade inflammation via senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), releasing pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, TNF-α). This "inflammaging" impairs insulin signaling, exacerbates IR, and induces β-cell apoptosis through oxidative stress and ER dysfunction. Macrophage polarization shifts from anti-inflammatory (M2) to pro-inflammatory (M1) phenotypes, further disrupting metabolic homeostasis.

  2. Hyperinsulinemia-inflammation axis:
    Compensatory hyperinsulinemia-initially adaptive-evolves into a pathological driver. Elevated insulin activates stress kinases (JNK, NF-κB), promoting serine phosphorylation of insulin receptor substrates (IRS) and impairing glucose uptake. This fuels a self-propagating cycle: hyperinsulinemia begets inflammation, which worsens IR and β-cell exhaustion.

  3. Organelle dysfunction as a unifying pathway:

    • Mitochondrial dysfunction (MD): Reduces ATP synthesis, elevates ROS, and disrupts calcium signaling, impairing insulin secretion and promoting hepatocyte gluconeogenesis.

    • ER stress: Misfolded proteins activate the unfolded protein response (UPR), inhibiting insulin receptor trafficking and GLUT4 translocation. Persistent ER stress triggers β-cell apoptosis via JNK/NF-κB pathways.
      These dysfunctions amplify all components of the ominous octet, creating a metabolic-inflammatory vortex.

Impact on the "ominous octet"

The review details how immune aging and organelle stress exacerbate each element of the octet:

Related Stories

  • β-cell failure: AGE-RAGE axis and SASP induce inflammasome activation (NLRP3), accelerating β-cell senescence.

  • Hepatic glucose overproduction: Inflammation and MD dysregulate PEPCK/G6Pase, increasing gluconeogenesis.

  • Adipose tissue (AT) lipolysis: FFAs from inflamed AT promote ceramide accumulation, activating TLRs and NF-κB.

  • Muscle glucose uptake: ROS and ER stress inhibit GLUT4 translocation.

  • Renal glucose reabsorption: ER stress upregulates SGLT2 expression.

  • Incretin deficiency: GLP-1 secretion is impaired by β-cell ER stress.

  • Neurotransmitter dysregulation: Hypothalamic mitochondrial-ER crosstalk disruption alters appetite control.

Therapeutic implications and future directions

The review advocates multi-targeted strategies to break the immune-metabolic cycle:

  • Immunomodulation: Senolytics (e.g., dasatinib/quercetin) clear senescent cells; SPMs (e.g., Resolvin D1) resolve inflammation; GLP-1 RAs promote M2 polarization.

  • Organelle protection: Enhancing mitophagy (e.g., spermidine), UPR regulators (e.g., 4-phenylbutyrate), and MAM stabilizers (e.g., mitofusin-2 agonists) restore cellular homeostasis.

  • Personalized approaches: Biomarkers like CRP, IL-6, and serine-phosphorylated IRS-1 could guide therapies targeting specific immune-metabolic nodes.
    Future research must address clinical heterogeneity (age, ethnicity) and explore emerging areas: gut-microbiome-immune crosstalk, circadian disruption, and α-to-β cell transdifferentiation.

Conclusion

Immune aging is not merely a bystander but a catalytic force in T2D progression. By integrating the ominous octet with immunometabolic stress pathways, this review provides a roadmap for mechanism-based therapeutics aimed at preserving β-cell function and immune resilience in aging populations.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Chakrabarti, S. K., & Chattopadhyay, D. (2025). The Link Between Immune Aging and Type 2 Diabetes: A Review of Mechanisms and Implications. Exploratory Research and Hypothesis in Medicine. doi.org/10.14218/erhm.2025.00018.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Saliva testing offers a non-invasive way to detect early metabolic risk
The vicious circle of aging and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease
Several healthy eating patterns may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes across diverse ethnic groups
Diabetes care model shows unequal benefits across racial groups
Leptin could offer alternative to insulin for managing type 1 diabetes complication
Eating more ultra-processed food links depression and diabetes
New approach preserves insulin-producing cells in diabetes model
Study sheds light on molecular mechanisms of brain aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Selective impairment of translation contributes to brain aging in killifish