Wearable devices could predict cardiovascular disease risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Texas at ArlingtonAug 6 2025

Wearable health technology tracks more than just your steps these days.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington are launching a two-year study to explore whether data from everyday fitness trackers can help predict a person's risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Backed by a $400,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the study officially started on Aug. 1 and will use commercially available wearable devices to monitor physical activity, sleep and blood pressure.

Yue Liao, UTA assistant professor of kinesiology, is leading the study with co-investigators Christine Spadola, an assistant professor of social work; Souvik Roy, an associate professor of mathematics; and Matthew Brothers, a professor of kinesiology.

We're focusing on physical activity, sleep and blood pressure-gathering all that data to see whether we can use advanced mathematical modeling to predict a person's cardiovascular disease risk or vascular dysfunction. We want to see if we can detect early signs of cardiovascular disease in order to intervene earlier with lifestyle changes."

Dr. Yue Liao, UTA assistant professor of kinesiology

A key focus of the study is sleep-an often overlooked factor in cardiovascular health. Researchers aim to analyze how sleep affects energy levels, physical activity and overnight organ function, using those data insights to deepen understanding of cardiovascular risk.

"We're not just measuring sleep stages or duration," Liao said, "but also continuous markers like heart rate and blood pressure during sleep to detect health risks."

Related Stories

Added Dr. Spadola: "I look forward to interpreting the sleep data in ways that meaningfully reflect participants' lived experiences."

Among the goals of the study is to develop a machine-learning model that uses data from wearable sensors to go beyond basic fitness tracking.

"Typical diagnosis of cardiovascular disease happens after symptoms appear-often when it's already too late," Liao said. "But now, we have wearable sensors that can continuously monitor daily activities like sleep and blood pressure. We want to use that data to detect early trends or signals of dysfunction."

Liao emphasized that the study relies on commercially available devices, making the approach more accessible to the general public than many traditional research tools. Additionally, because wearable devices can capture a wide range of vascular health data, participants may not need to undergo complicated lab-based assessments.

"The goal is to eventually detect vascular dysfunction using only wearable data," she said.

Source:

University of Texas at Arlington

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Premenstrual symptoms linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease
Cardiovascular mortality higher in women with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus
New project aims to boost screening for cardiovascular disease marker in community health centers
Sleep deprivation increases inflammation linked to heart disease risk
Palliative care for cardiovascular conditions may help relieve symptoms and improve quality of life
Cannabis use associated with increased risk of stroke and heart attacks
Cardiovascular deaths surge among less educated Americans
Excess weight linked to breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women with cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
American Heart Association expands Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Health Initiative to 15 regions