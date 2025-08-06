RAND study highlights patterns of GLP-1 medication use and side effects

Nearly 12% of Americans have used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, including about one-fifth of women aged 50 to 64, according to a new RAND report.

Surveying a nationally representative sample of 8,793 Americans, researchers found that 11.8% have used GLP-1 agonists and 14% say they are interested in using the drugs. Meanwhile, 74% say they do not plan to take the medications.

Among those who have used GLP-1 drugs, about half report they have experienced nausea and about one-third experienced diarrhea -- the two most-common side effects associated with the medications.

The report is the most-recent and largest survey to date that estimates how many Americans have used the drugs that have revolutionized weight loss care. The report outlines use of GLP-1 drugs by both age and sex.

The use of Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications has increased sharply in recent years since studies demonstrated the drugs can help people significantly aid weight loss. Since 2020, the number of prescriptions for the drugs has more than tripled.

RAND researchers surveyed participants of the RAND American Life Panel to ask about use of GLP-1 drugs and their experiences with side effects. The survey was performed during April and May of 2025.

The results show that women tend to use GLP-1 drugs at higher rates than men, although there is considerable variability within age groups.

Use of GLP-1 drugs is most common among those between the ages of 50 and 64, with the highest rate of use found among women in the age group. Among those 65 and older, use of GLP-1 drugs is somewhat higher for men than for women. Conversely, among those between the ages of 30 and 49, women are more than twice as likely to have used a GLP-1 than their male peers.

The RAND American Life Panel is a probability sample-based survey panel of about 11,000 active, regularly interviewed respondents aged 12 and older. The panel was developed by RAND in 2006.

The report, "New Weight Loss Drugs: GLP-1 Agonist Use and Side Effects in the United States," is available at www.rand.org. Authors of the report are Robert Bozick, Shannon Donofry and Katherine M. Rancaño.

The publication is the first in what is planned to be a series of brief reports that highlights topline descriptive findings from surveys run on the RAND American Life Panel.

