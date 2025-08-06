Adolescents show lower rates of nonmedical ADHD drug use

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MichiganAug 6 2025

Despite concerns about increased stimulant prescribing, nonmedical use of ADHD drugs among adolescents has declined in the last 20 years, a University of Michigan study shows.

While medical use of prescription stimulants for ADHD among adolescents increased slightly between 2005 and 2023, nonmedical use declined more.

Lifetime medical use was 2% lower in 2005 when compared to nonmedical use, and is now 2% higher." 

Philip Veliz, study co-author, U-M research associate professor at the U-M School of Nursing and Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking, and Health

This reversal is important and "is what all parents want to see," he said.

Recently, prescription stimulant dispensing has increased in the United States, especially among adults. While nonmedical prescription stimulant use has decreased among teens, no national studies have examined medical and nonmedical use patterns among U.S. adolescents. One concern is that nonmedical use could have increased along with medical use.

To answer that question, Veliz and colleagues analyzed data from 2005 to 2023 from 19 cohorts of 8th, 10th and 12th grade students in the Monitoring the Future Study, an annual survey at U-M that tracks student substance use and other related trends. 

The current study, supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that lifetime use of nonmedical stimulants in 2005 was at 10% and dropped to 6% in 2023. Lifetime medical use was roughly 8% in both 2005 and 2023. 

Related Stories

"In other words, while the lifetime prevalence of medical use was relatively stable, with a modest increase in current use, we still saw a decrease in both lifetime and current nonmedical use," Veliz said. "Accordingly, these fears of an uptick in misusing these prescriptions may be slightly overstated given the current trends shown in this study." 

The decline in nonmedical use of prescription stimulants among adolescents follows similar declines in other types of nonmedical prescription drugs use, such as opioids and benzodiazepines.

"This more than likely is linked to public health messaging, prescribing practices and stimulant shortages as it relates to these types of drugs," Veliz said.

He said the findings were not surprising given how substance use has been declining among more recent cohorts of adolescents, and that they will help clinicians and policymakers to consider population-level trends in medical and nonmedical use patterns when weighing the risks and benefits of prescription stimulants.

Co-authors include Sean Esteban McCabe, Vita McCabe and John Jardine, all of U-M; Ty Schepis of Texas State University; Emily Pasman of the University of Illinois Chicago; and Timothy Wilens of Massachusetts General Hospital.

Source:

University of Michigan

Journal reference:

McCabe, S. E., et al. (2025). Trends in Medical and Nonmedical Use of Prescription Stimulants Among US Adolescents. JAMA. doi.org/10.1001/jama.2025.11260.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Body image concerns drive interest in GLP-1 weight loss drugs, study finds
New rifamycin drugs fight antibiotic-resistant lung infections more effectively
Scaling organ‑chip technology for human‑relevant drug discovery
Gene-edited mosquitoes slash malaria spread 93% using self-propagating shield
Uncovering unexpected impacts of popular GLP-1 diabetes drugs
Dual cancer drugs restore memory and rewire brain cells in Alzheimer’s mouse models
Herpes virus infection linked to higher Alzheimer’s risk, study shows antiherpetic drugs may help
What happens to your weight after quitting GLP-1 anti-obesity drugs?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Muscle-derived vesicles heal damaged cells and reverse disease in new study