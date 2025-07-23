New project aims to boost screening for cardiovascular disease marker in community health centers

Elevated lipoprotein(a), also known as Lp(a), is an independent, inherited and causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Lp(a) is similar to low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or "bad" cholesterol, yet is caused by genetics and is not impacted by lifestyle modifications.

While it is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans have high Lp(a) levels, many people are not aware of their risk. Research has found less than 1% of people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), which is caused by plaque buildup in the arteries, are tested for Lp(a).

The American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health for all, has launched the Lp(a) Community Health Centers Discovery Project, supported by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, to increase awareness about Lp(a). Additionally, the initiative will focus on improving shared decision making between health care professionals and individuals within community health centers (CHCs) on the importance of Lp(a) screening and ASCVD risk management.

A simple, one-time Lp(a) test can give lifelong insight about overall heart disease risk - especially for people with a family history or who are otherwise at increased risk. Community health centers are vital for making this important tool available to more people and helping individuals take control of their heart health." Kaavya Paruchuri, M.D., American Heart Association volunteer and clinical operations director of the cardiovascular medicine section and director of the Lipid Apheresis Unit, Preventive Cardiology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Ten CHCs throughout the U.S. signed onto the project in 2024, and 10 additional sites will be added this year. So far, participating CHCs have successfully added new Lp(a) screening processes resulting in increased testing at the sites. This reflects strong momentum for expanding Lp(a) testing access.

Current participating CHCs include:

Bay Area Community Health in Fremont, California

Bee Busy Wellness Center in Houston

Capital Area Health Network in Richmond, Virginia

El Centro Family Health in Española, New Mexico

Heart of Ohio Family Health Centers in Columbus, Ohio

Lone Star Family Health Center in Conroe, Texas

Southwest Community Health Center in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Spring Branch Community Health Center in Houston

The Chautauqua Center in Dunkirk, New York

Westside Family Health Center in Culver City, California

In 2023, the American Heart Association launched an initiative called the Lp(a) Discovery Project to improve the number of patients screened for Lp(a) through professional and patient education. This initiative gathered insights from 10 health systems across the country who have established Lp(a) testing processes. Lessons learned from this initiative will be used to drive improvements across CHCs participating in the Lp(a) Discovery Community Health Centers Project.

Studies have shown that elevated Lp(a) increases risk for ASCVD-related events such as aortic stenosis, heart attack, peripheral artery disease and stroke. Although treatment options for high Lp(a) are limited, some lifestyle changes and medication therapies can assist with lowering a person's overall risk for heart disease.

A baseline survey conducted as part of the Lp(a) Discovery Project found few U.S. adults are aware of Lp(a), which is accompanied by lack of concern and urgency to have levels checked. U.S. adults are not linking elevated Lp(a) to cardiovascular risk, but when they do, it motivates them to talk to their doctor. Health care professionals are the top source of Lp(a) awareness; their recommendation and personal experience is key to considering getting Lp(a) levels checked.

Community Health Centers can express interest in participating in this initiative by completing the form at heart.org/LpaDiscovery. The deadline is August 15.