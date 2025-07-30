Several healthy eating patterns may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes across diverse ethnic groups

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Association for the Study of DiabetesJul 30 2025

A large new meta-analysis of more than 800,000 participants to be presented at this year's Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna, Austria (15-19 September) shows that high adherence to three well-established healthy eating patterns is linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, regardless of one's ethnicity. The study is led by PhD student and Gates Cambridge Scholar Ms Jia Yi Lee, Professor Nita Forouhi, and colleagues from the MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge, UK.

The study investigated three healthy dietary patterns: the Mediterranean Diet, the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI), and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH). All three have been recommended for general health and their potential to reduce chronic disease risk.

Through a systematic search of published studies, the authors identified 33 publications reporting the association between these dietary patterns and type 2 diabetes. When all the available evidence was combined, the results showed that people who were in the top 10% for adherence to each dietary pattern had significantly lower risks of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with the 10% lowest adherence : a 17% lower risk for the Mediterranean Diet, a 21% lower risk for AHEI, and a 23% lower risk for the DASH diet. Importantly, the potential benefits of these dietary patterns did not appear to vary significantly across African, Asian, European, and Hispanic ethnic groups, despite known ethnic differences in dietary culture, as well as diabetes risk.

While some of the lowered risks did not reach statistical significance among Hispanics and mixed ethnic groups, this may be due to the limited data available from non-European ethnic groups in existing studies. Over one-third of the data included in this analysis came from people of European descent, highlighting the need for more research from underrepresented populations.

Related Stories

The authors conclude: "Although more research is needed in specific populations, this study strengthens the evidence that the Mediterranean, AHEI, and DASH dietary patterns may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes across diverse ethnic groups, and that they can be promoted across all populations."

This analysis is part of a larger ongoing review examining the associations of various dietary patterns, including plant-based dietary patterns (that include vegetarian and vegan diets) with type 2 diabetes risk. The researchers will further determine whether similar benefits extend across ethnic groups for these other dietary patterns.

Source:

European Association for the Study of Diabetes

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blocking PTP1B protects the heart from obesity-induced damage
New blood markers predict kidney disease and mortality in diabetes
GLP-1 receptor agonists linked to lower dementia risk in type 2 diabetes
New study shows potent effects of desert berry extract (NRK-C)
Extreme childhood obesity drives liver and diabetes risks
EU initiative puts nutrition at the heart of diabetes care
Date vinegar lowers blood sugar and cholesterol in type 2 diabetes
Study shows the importance of diet in influencing multimorbidity in aging populations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Restricted diet triggers drop in microbial diversity without convergence