EU initiative puts nutrition at the heart of diabetes care

EUFIC - European Food Information CouncilJul 23 2025

Managing type 2 diabetes isn't just about medicine—it's also about what's on your plate. Cook2DIAbeat is a new EU-supported initiative that puts food front and centre in the fight against diabetes. This engaging one-day symposium marks the launch of the Cook2DIAbeat online platform—a free, evidence-based e-learning tool designed for people living with type 2 diabetes and the professionals who support them.

What:

Cook2DIAbeat: Recipes for Living with Type 2 Diabetes

Discover a new digital platform offering expert-backed nutrition modules, shopping tips, and recipes tailored for diabetes care. The event includes talks by medical professionals, researchers, and people with lived experience. Interactive discussions will explore how food can empower patients and support integrated care models.

When:

27 August 2025

Where: Brussels - Le Phare du Kanaal (Hybrid attendance available)

What to expect?

This hybrid event is an opportunity to:

Related Stories

  • Discover the Cook2DIAbeat platform, how it came to be, and how it can support diabetes management through food.
  • Learn from experts in nutrition and care about the latest insights into type 2 diabetes.
  • Engage in interactive Q&A sessions with researchers, medical professionals, and stakeholders.

Why it matters:

Cook2DIAbeat bridges the gap between clinical advice and everyday food choices. Whether you are living with type 2 diabetes or reporting on chronic disease prevention, this initiative offers a fresh, practical angle that deserves attention.

For the full agenda and to secure your spot, register here!

About:

Cook2DIAbeat is a European initiative co-funded by the European Union and supported by a diverse network of partners: University of Navarra (Spain), Prolepsis Institute (Greece), Basque Culinary Center Foundation (Spain), Center for Social Innovation (Cyprus), Novo Nordisk Diabetes Foundation (Spain), European Food Information Council (Belgium).

Source:

EUFIC - European Food Information Council

