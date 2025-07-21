New study reveals distinct form of diabetes in African youth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical CampusJul 21 2025

An international team of researchers has made a key discovery: many children and young adults in Sub-Saharan Africa diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) may have a different form of the disease - one not caused by the immune system, unlike classic T1D. This discovery could change how diabetes is diagnosed, treated and managed across the region, paving the way for more accurate care and better outcomes.

The research was published today in Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology.

This is the first study across several Sub-Saharan African countries to use the same lab tests and genetic tools to learn more about type 1 diabetes. We've done similar research in the U.S. with different groups, but what's exciting here is being able to compare results between Africa and the U.S."

Dana Dabelea, MD, PhD, paper's co-author, Distinguished Professor and Associate Dean of Research, Colorado School of Public Health, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

The researchers enrolled 894 participants with youth-onset diabetes from three African countries: Cameroon, Uganda and South Africa. They compared findings from this population with similar studies done in the U.S. in the same age range.

"It's a really unique and important opportunity to explore the heterogeneity of T1D across countries and racial groups living in vastly different environments," adds Dabelea, who is also the director of the Lifecourse Epidemiology of Adiposity and Diabetes (LEAD) Center at CU Anschutz.

The researchers found that many young people in Sub-Saharan Africa diagnosed with T1D often don't have the usual markers in their blood (called islet autoantibodies) typically seen in people with T1D in other parts of the world. Specifically, 65% of participants with T1D in this region did not have islet autoantibodies.

Related Stories

Islet autoantibodies help distinguish T1D from other forms of diabetes, like type 2 or monogenic diabetes, which have different causes and treatments.

"This suggests that many young people in this region have a different form of T1D altogether and is not autoimmune in origin," said Dabelea.

When the researchers compared this data to studies in the U.S., they found a smaller but significant proportion (15%) of Black participants diagnosed with T1D had a similar form of diabetes found in Sub-Saharan Africa - characterized by negative autoantibodies and a low T1D genetic risk score.

However, white Americans with T1D showed the typical autoimmune pattern, even if they didn't have detectable autoantibodies, their genetics still pointed to autoimmune diabetes.

"The identification of this T1D diabetes subtype in Sub-Saharan African populations and among individuals of African ancestry in the U.S. suggests a potential ancestral or genetic link," Dabelea notes. "These findings highlight the need to consider alternative etiologies in this group and a deeper understanding of the underlying mechanisms may provide important insights for future prevention and treatment strategies."

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Journal reference:

Katte, J. C., et al. (2025). Non-autoimmune, insulin-deficient diabetes in children and young adults in Africa: evidence from the Young-Onset Diabetes in sub-Saharan Africa (YODA) cross-sectional study. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. doi.org/10.1016/S2213-8587(25)00120-2.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Extracellular vesicle RNA reveals clues about obesity and metabolic disease
Genetic links between type 2 diabetes and subcortical brain structure revealed
Social isolation in older adults linked to higher diabetes risk
Automated insulin delivery pumps improve quality of life for type 1 diabetes patients
Intermittent energy restriction shows strong benefits for people with obesity and type 2 diabetes
Study uncovers a specialized gut-brain pathway for glucose sensing
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Early-onset diabetes rates soar among young adults in Sweden

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI turns old diabetes drug Halicin into a potent weapon against superbugs