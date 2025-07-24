Commonly used type 2 diabetes medication linked to higher rate of heart-related conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamJul 24 2025

New research from investigators at Mass General Brigham suggests that a commonly used type 2 diabetes medication is linked to a higher rate of heart-related conditions compared to medications that hit other targets. The study examined nationwide data from nearly 50,000 patients treated with different sulfonylureas and found that glipizide – the most widely used drug in the U.S. within this category – was linked to higher incidence of heart failure, related hospitalization and death compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors. Results are published inJAMA Network Open.

Patients with type 2 diabetes are at heightened risk of adverse cardiovascular incidents such as stroke and cardiac arrest. While sulfonylureas are popular and affordable diabetes medications, there is a lack of long-term clinical data on how they affect cardiac health in comparison to more neutral alternatives like dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors."

Alexander Turchin, MD, MS, corresponding author of the Division of Endocrinology at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH)

Turchin and co-authors emulated a target trial by analyzing electronic health records and insurance claims data from the BESTMED consortium. The cohort included 48,165 patients with type 2 diabetes and moderate cardiovascular risk who received care at 10 different study sites across the country, including BWH, as well as those covered by two different national health insurance plans.

The researchers studied the five-year risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients treated with different sulfonylureas (glimepiride, glipizide or glyburide) or DPP4i in addition to metformin, a primary diabetes medication. They found that glipizide was associated with a 13% increase in cardiovascular risk when compared to DPP4i, while glimepiride and glyburide led to relatively smaller and less clear effects, respectively. The authors propose that further research is needed to uncover the underlying mechanisms.

"Our study underscores the importance of evaluating each drug in a particular pharmacological class on its own merits," said Turchin.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Turchin, A., et al. (2025). Cardiovascular Events in Individuals Treated With Sulfonylureas or Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 Inhibitors. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.23067.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GLP-1 receptor agonists linked to lower dementia risk in type 2 diabetes
Social isolation in older adults linked to higher diabetes risk
Teen obesity and diabetes may weaken lifelong bone strength
Study uncovers a specialized gut-brain pathway for glucose sensing
Mitochondrial protein misfolding found to kill pancreatic cells in type 2 diabetes
Extreme childhood obesity drives liver and diabetes risks
PFAS exposure may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
AI turns old diabetes drug Halicin into a potent weapon against superbugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New study reveals distinct form of diabetes in African youth