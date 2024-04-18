Spatiotemporal transcriptomics reveals insights into primate ovarian aging

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 18 2024Frontiers Journals

The ovary is an essential organ for female fertility, and its age-dependent decline in function is a major cause of infertility. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying ovarian aging are still not well understood, particularly in higher vertebrates like primates. In this study, researchers used spatiotemporal transcriptomics to analyze the gene expression patterns in young and aged primate ovaries.

Key findings from the study include:

  1. Somatic cells in the non-follicle region of the ovary undergo more significant transcriptional changes with age compared to those in the follicle region, suggesting that this area may be more susceptible to aging and could contribute to a hostile microenvironment that accelerates ovarian aging.
  2. The study identified four primary contributors to ovarian aging (PCOA): inflammation, the senescent-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), cellular senescence, and fibrosis. These factors are likely to play crucial roles in the decline of ovarian function and fertility.
  3. Researchers discovered spatial co-localization between a PCOA-featured spot and an unappreciated MT2 (Metallothionein 2) highly expressing spot (MT2high). This area is characterized by high levels of inflammation and may act as an "aging hotspot" within the primate ovary.
  4. With advancing age, a subpopulation of MT2 high cells accumulates, potentially spreading and amplifying senescent signals throughout the ovary.

This study provides the first comprehensive spatiotemporal transcriptomic atlas of the primate ovary, offering new insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying ovarian aging. These findings could lead to the identification of biomarkers and therapeutic targets for aging and age-related ovarian disorders, ultimately contributing to improved fertility treatments and interventions for women. The work entitled " Aging hallmarks of the primate ovary revealed by spatiotemporal transcriptomics" was published on Protein & Cell (published on Dec. 21, 2023).

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Lu, H., et al. (2023). Aging hallmarks of the primate ovary revealed by spatiotemporal transcriptomics. Protein & Cell. doi.org/10.1093/procel/pwad063.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CMS121 holds promise for treating metabolic diseases
Older adults' social patterns shift post-pandemic, study finds
Sugar abnormalities in the blood may promote biological aging and inflammation in HIV patients
Geraniol alleviates cognitive decline in D-galactose-induced aging mice
Penn State study examines how a person's telomeres are affected by caloric restriction
Aging affects immune response and virus dynamics in COVID-19 patients, study finds
Link between aldehydes and premature aging revealed
Machine learning reveals age-related decline in stemness across human tissues

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exploring the benefits of blueberries: Studies link extract to reduced cognitive aging