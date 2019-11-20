American Society of Anesthesiologists continues partnership with Fresenius Kabi to improve patient care

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) announced today that Fresenius Kabi USA will continue its partnership with ASA as an ASA Industry Supporter.

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. It is a leading provider of affordable, generic anesthesia medicines in the United States.

ASA's Industry Supporter program allows Fresenius Kabi to partner with ASA on important educational programming to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology and improve patient care.

ASA and its 54,000 members appreciate Fresenius Kabi's continued partnership and support. Fresenius Kabi's ongoing collaboration through the Industry Supporter Program allows the Society to provide quality education and resources to improve patient safety and quality of care through the ASA Perioperative Brain Health Initiative, opioid crisis initiatives, and Perioperative Surgical Home." Mary Dale Peterson, M.D., MSCHA, FACHE, FASA, ASA President

As an Industry Supporter, Fresenius Kabi will continue to play an instrumental role in supporting the Perioperative Surgical Home (PSH) model of care and during major ASA events including the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting, PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ conference and Anesthesia Quality Meeting™.

Through these endeavors, Fresenius Kabi provides invaluable year-round support and engagement within the anesthesiology community, strengthens collaboration between physician anesthesiologists and industry, and adds to the value the Society provides to patients and the public.

"Fresenius Kabi is committed to working with national organizations to support opioid stewardship, medication safety and quality patient care," said Angie Lindsey, vice president, marketing at Fresenius Kabi USA. "We are pleased to partner with ASA to work together to align our products and resources to improve patient care."

Launched in 2010, ASA's Industry Supporter Program is limited to 10 organizations. Participation is intended for companies that are committed to the education of physician anesthesiologists, the anesthesia care team and advancement of the specialty.