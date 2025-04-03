Healthy lifestyle linked to lower mortality in cancer survivors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Cancer SocietyApr 3 2025

In 2022, the American Cancer Society (ACS) updated its nutrition and activity guidelines for cancer survivors, recommending they avoid obesity, stay physically active, eat a healthy diet, and limit alcohol intake. New research by ACS scientists shows a lifestyle aligned with these guidelines is associated with a lower mortality risk among non-smoking survivors of obesity-related cancers in the United States. Survivors who maintained a healthy lifestyle both before and after their diagnosis - or those who improved their habits after diagnosis - also had a lower mortality risk. The study is out today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).

A cancer diagnosis often motivates people to think about how they can live healthier lives. Many survivors want to know what lifestyle changes they can make to improve their chances of living longer. These findings underscore how making the right lifestyle choices truly affects cancer survival."

Dr. Ying Wang, senior principal scientist, epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the study

Researchers analyzed the lifestyle habits of non-smoking participants from the Cancer Prevention Study-II Nutrition Cohort diagnosed with obesity-related cancers between 1992 and 2002 through 2020. Post-diagnosis adherence to ACS guidelines-body mass index (BMI), physical activity, diet, and alcohol consumption-was scored on a scale from 0 to 8. Models were used to calculate multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs).

Study results showed among 3,742 cancer survivors (average age 67.6 years) with a median follow-up of 15.6 years, 2,430 deaths occurred. Survivors with a score of 6-8 had a 24% lower risk of all-cause mortality (HR = 0.76; 95% CI = 0.68 to 0.85), a 33% lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality (HR = 0.67; 95% CI = 0.54 to 0.83), and a 21% lower risk of cancer-specific mortality (HR = 0.79; 95% CI = 0.64 to 0.97) compared to those with a score of 0-3. Higher BMI and physical activity scores were associated with lower all-cause mortality. Compared to survivors with a consistently low ACS guideline score (less than 5) both before and after diagnosis, those with a consistently high score (five or more) had lower all-cause and cardiovascular disease mortality. Additionally, survivors who improved their score from low to high had lower all-cause mortality.

Other ACS researchers contributing to this study include Christina Newton, Dr. Marjorie McCullough, Dr. Lauren Teras, Dr. Clara Bodelon, Dr. Erika Rees-Punia, Dr. Caroline Um, Dr. Laura Makaroff, and senior author Dr. Alpa Patel.

Source:

American Cancer Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lipid accumulation in tumors linked to therapy resistance in breast cancer
Diagnostic colonoscopy follow-up unaffected by COVID-19 surge, despite screening delays
Traditional Chinese medicine targets cholesterol metabolism for cancer treatment
New research sheds light on prostate cancer resistance mechanisms
New insights into therapy resistance in breast cancer
Study links linoleic acid to triple-negative breast cancer growth
Survey shows increased awareness of alcohol’s cancer risks
More chest X-rays in GP practices lead to better lung cancer survival rates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Colorectal cancer burden climbs in countries with low milk intake