One Nucleus reveals finalists of annual BioNewsRound Award

One Nucleus reveals the finalists of its annual BioNewsRound Award, recognizing life science companies that have announced exciting developments for patients and the sector. The finalists will present at Genesis 2019 where the winner will be announced.

Companies were nominated for their most important news stories from the last year. These were assessed based on their impact on the organization, whether they demonstrated an exciting development in the life sciences sector or whether they have the potential to significantly benefit patients. This year’s nominations were particularly competitive, with 45 news stories submitted. The finalists are listed below:

Arctoris–Arctoris Ltd Secures Seed Funding of £3.2 Million to Advance Novel Drug Discovery Platform Powered by Robotics

Astex Therapeutics– Astex Pharmaceuticals Celebrates as Second New Cancer Drug Receives US Marketing Approval

AstraZeneca–AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo enter collaboration for novel HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate

Domainex–Potential new treatment for heart attack: Prospective drug found by testing in human heart muscle grown from stem cells

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust–Innovative device to remove blood clots used in patient for first time

Healx–Healx secures $56m in Series B financing, launches global accelerator program for rare diseases

Oncimmune–Ground-breaking trial demonstrates potential of blood test which harnesses the power of the immune system to reduce late detection of lung cancer

The winner will be announced at the culmination of the prestigious annual Genesis conference in London on 11th December where each finalist will present their story and all conference delegates will vote. Now in its 19th year, Genesis will cover the impact of recent scientific, technological and investment trends and advances on the Life Science and Healthcare Industry. 70 expert speakers are already confirmed, spread across plenary talks, panel discussions and four key streams; understanding deal makers, nurturing digital health champions, redefining therapeutic areas, and meeting biotech rising stars.

Register to attend Genesis 2019 to learn more about the award finalists alongside other exciting developments in life sciences and healthcare.