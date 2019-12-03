Researchers awarded $250,000 grant to study tumor microenvironment in lung cancer

Fueling exploration by investigators who collaborate under a research consortium partnership as recognized by the National Cancer Institute, between Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Princeton University, the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer has awarded $250,000 toward the identification and development of novel strategies to address treatment resistance in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Van Auken Private Foundation Young Innovators Team Award from the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer will support the work of Rutgers Cancer Institute researcher 'Jessie' Yanxiang Guo, PhD, who is an assistant professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School; and Shawn Davidson, PhD, a Lewis-Sigler Institute Fellow in the Molecular Biology Department at Princeton University who is also a Rutgers Cancer Institute researcher.

Related Stories

Between 85 to 90 percent of lung cancers are NSCLC, and mutations in the RAS protein family – including KRAS – are often detected in this type of cancer. Patients harboring the KRAS mutation develop more aggressive tumors, show a high frequency of cancer spread and have limited treatment options, since KRAS-mutant NSCLC doesn't respond to most treatments.

Drs. Guo and Davidson, who are both members of Rutgers Cancer Institute's Cancer Metabolism and Growth Research Program, believe that cancer cell metabolism impacts the tumor microenvironment and function, thus leading to an impaired anti-tumor immune response. They are examining the metabolism of different cell types in a KRAS-mutant lung tumor environment and are targeting tumor metabolism in order to improve the response of immunotherapy for patients with KRAS mutations. The aim is to develop strategies to overcome immunotherapy treatment resistance in this type of lung cancer.

The award period runs through November 2021.

Source:

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Women treated for early-stage breast cancer may develop invasive breast cancer
Prostate cancer 'super responders' could live for two years or more on immunotherapy
Cancer patients more likely to die from heart disease, stroke, study found
New automated method helps identify cancer cell metabolism inhibitors
Researchers develop new strategy for treating the most aggressive type of brain cancer
Home urine testing kit for prostate cancer could come soon
Small molecule can induce self-destruction of pancreatic cancer cells, study finds
Tandem radiation therapy effective in prostate cancer patients with no treatment options

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Simple urine test at home could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer