Isansys Lifecare announces partnership with WH Tech in Australia

Isansys Lifecare, a global digital health technology company, is delighted to announce its partnership with WH Tech Pty Ltd, Australia’s leading importer of wearable connected healthcare.

WH Tech will be offering the Patient Status Engine, Isansys’ real-time and predictive patient data capture and analysis platform to the Australian healthcare markets.

Ben Magid, the chief technology officer at WH Tech who spent time at the Isansys’ head office in the UK earlier this year for a strategy planning meeting: said:

We are excited about this collaboration with Isansys and the positive impact it will have on patient outcomes. In a global first, we are rolling the technology out across an entire hospital in Queensland. This is the first time anywhere in the world that clinicians will have real time oversight of every patient simultaneously.”

Keith Errey, the CEO of Isansys who will be visiting customer sites in Australia in 2020, said:

We are delighted to be teaming up with WH Tech to bring the benefits of the Patient Status Engine to the healthcare providers and people of Australia. With a unique combination of market know-how, technical expertise and existing customer base, WH Tech is the perfect partner for us as we continue our global expansion. We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with WH Tech as our technology is deployed across the region."

The Patient Status Engine is a complete physiological data collection platform which provides monitoring of individuals wirelessly and in real-time. The system, which has now been registered for use in Australia, automatically captures a constant stream of physiological data through a suite of wireless wearable sensors which make up part of the Patient Status Engine. These unobtrusive wireless wearable sensors collect continuous vital signs data including heart rate, respiration rate, heart rate variability and temperature. It also collects oxygen saturation and blood pressure from third party wireless medical devices.

Clinicians can easily access ‘patient dashboards’ from any browser-based pc, via web-based, patient portals. The PSE patient dashboards offer color-coded charts and user-configurable Early Warning Scores (EWS) to help clinicians quickly understand the medical condition of their patients. The PSE platform has been deployed in multiple major hospitals globally since 2014.

Announcements will be made shortly regarding the work in Queensland where clinicians will be able to see what is happening to their patients’ health status at all times.