Bruker launches Luxendo TruLive3D Imager light-sheet imaging system

At the 2019 joint meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), Bruker today announced the launch of the Luxendo TruLive3D Imager light-sheet imaging system. The new system features dual-sided illumination and highly efficient light collection for fast imaging of a broad range of biological samples in their native 3D environments. The TruLive3D Imager leverages the general benefits of single-plane illumination microscopy (SPIM) to enable rapid 3D imaging with minimal light exposure, confocal resolution and excellent contrast in 3D. An extended sample chamber enables multi-sample experiments and an integrated environmental chamber ensures long-term live observations of even the most delicate samples such as stem cells, primary human cells and organoids.

“Our primary breast cancer mouse model allows us to specifically induce and control cancer initiation and progression in 3D organoids,” said Dr. Martin Jechlinger, Group Leader at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg, Germany, the first researcher to test the TruLive3D Imager. “We have been using light-sheet imaging successfully in the past and the new Luxendo system allows us to scale our experiments to hundreds of organoids per imaging session and marks a quantum leap for our research.”