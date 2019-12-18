Ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, Santen, hires Maiken Engsbye as vice president for HR

Maiken Engsbye has been appointed as Vice President, Human Resources (HR) for Santen EMEA and will be a key member of the senior management team.

Maiken

Maiken will be responsible for driving the HR strategy, with a strong focus on enabling the development of engaged personnel and high performing functions, as well as amplifying Santen’s business growth and talent acquisition in the region.

Maiken brings a vast amount of HR experience from a number of life science multinationals. I am delighted to welcome her to the team and look forward to working with her to continue to attract best-in-class talent to Santen, from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa."

Luis Iglesias, Head of Santen EMEA and Corporate Officer.

“Santen is in the process of growing to become a truly global ophthalmology company,” said Maiken. “I look forward to the opportunity to be part of this exciting transformation by attracting, nurturing and championing talent from across the industry.”

Maiken is the successor to Frédérique Saint-Olive who takes retirement this month. In recent years, Santen has expanded significantly from a Japan-centric company to one of the leading global companies in ophthalmology with a growing presence in many countries outside Japan.

