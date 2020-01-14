Porvair Sciences offers new robot compatible solvent removal workstation

The new UltraVap Mistral XT 150 from Porvair Sciences provides unmatched automated dry down of organic solvent-based samples in tubes and microplates up to 150 mm in length.

Porvair Sciences offers new robot compatible solvent removal workstation

Related Stories

Designed for easy integration with linear laboratory robots, the UltraVap Mistral XT 150 uses a sample shuttle which can serve and retrieve long tubes or microplates from the deck of Perkin Elmer, Tecan, Hamilton, and Beckman liquid handlers. Controlled via an intuitive color touchscreen, the UltraVap Mistral 150 accepts tubes up to 150mm in length and comes complete with clear safety side screens and full integral fume management within the unit.

Proven to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent removal, the UltraVap Mistral XT 150 offers significant throughput advantages to laboratories looking to optimize sample preparation of single microplates or smaller numbers of tubes.

Installation of the UltraVap Mistral XT 150 requires only connection to a gas supply and mains electricity. Safety of solvent removal operation is ensured as this compact CE marked unit fits into all fume cupboards.

Source:

Porvair Sciences

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2020, January 14). Porvair Sciences offers new robot compatible solvent removal workstation. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 14, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200114/Porvair-Sciences-offers-new-robot-compatible-solvent-removal-workstation.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Porvair Sciences offers new robot compatible solvent removal workstation". News-Medical. 14 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200114/Porvair-Sciences-offers-new-robot-compatible-solvent-removal-workstation.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Porvair Sciences offers new robot compatible solvent removal workstation". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200114/Porvair-Sciences-offers-new-robot-compatible-solvent-removal-workstation.aspx. (accessed January 14, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2020. Porvair Sciences offers new robot compatible solvent removal workstation. News-Medical, viewed 14 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200114/Porvair-Sciences-offers-new-robot-compatible-solvent-removal-workstation.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Porvair Sciences develops new fluid collection vent for surgical suction cannisters
Individually packed sterile assay microplates for optimized tissue culture cell growth
Porvair Sciences launches new pipette tip filters with superior liquid handling capabilities
Disrupting ChIP Assay Technology with New Advancements
Ultra-pure porous plastic materials for most challenging healthcare applications
Porvair Sciences introduces 5 new deep well microplates
Porvair Sciences extends ultra-clean deep well plate range
Porvair Sciences offers fast and efficient Chromatrap Protein Extraction kit

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair Sciences offers high performing 48-, 96- and 384-well filtration microplates