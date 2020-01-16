New method for detection of microcystins and nodularin in human urine

Blooms of toxin-producing algae exploded in both fresh and salt water ecosystems in southern Florida during the summer months of 2018, impacting wildlife and humans living in these marine environments. During harmful algal blooms, species of cyanobacteria release toxic peptides, including microcystins and nodularin into waterways.

Human exposure comes from ingestion, direct skin contact, or inhalation and can lead to a variety of symptoms ranging from gastroenteritis, nausea, allergic reactions and skin rashes to hepatic injury and hemorrhage in more severe cases. Microcystins also have been linked to tumor progression and are harmful to renal, immune and reproductive systems.

A researcher from Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute collaborated with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test a newly developed immunocapture protein phosphatase inhibition assay (IC-PPIA) method for detection of microcystins and nodularin in human urine. This method uses a commercially available antibody to specifically isolate microcystins and nodularine from human urine prior to measurement.

Related Stories

Results of the study, published in the journal Toxins, demonstrate that the IC-PPIA method developed by the CDC was able to detect low-dose human exposures to microcystins by analysis of urine from three of the 86 urine specimens analyzed by this new method, which yielded positive results with concentrations of 0.055, 0.089 and 0.052 ng/mL MC-LR equivalents. These findings are the first to report microcystin concentrations directly from exposed residents impacted by cyanobacteria in Florida.

This new test can detect even low-dose human exposure to microcystins and nodularin, so this method will be important as we study the long-term health impacts of harmful algal blooms, especially the low-level concentrations from human inhalation exposure. This method could complement water monitoring programs by identifying human exposures to these toxins at the time of harmful algal blooms and will assist our ongoing research to elucidating health effects associated with these algal blooms. This research is a critical step in developing and interpreting clinical diagnostic tests for harmful algal bloom exposure around the world."

Adam Schaefer, MPH, co-author and epidemiologist at FAU's Harbor Branch

To assess human exposure to microcystins during the 2018 algal blooms, Schaefer and faculty and collaborators from FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, collected urine, nasal swabs and blood from residents of St. Lucie, Indian River, Palm Beach and Martin counties as a part of a cross-sectional exposure study. A comprehensive questionnaire that included questions on potential routes of exposure to the blooms, fish consumption, and demographic data was administered at the time of sample collection.

Source:

Florida Atlantic University

Journal reference:

Wharton, R. E., et al. (2019) Measurement of Microcystin and Nodularin Activity in Human Urine by Immunocapture-Protein Phosphatase 2A Assay. Toxins. doi.org/10.3390/toxins11120729.

Posted in: Microbiology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The International Consortium Claims Medical Breakthrough in Malaria Research
Parkinson’s disease could be prevented by gut microbes
Blood vessels in women age quicker than men's
Aspirin’s benefits may extend beyond heart health to colorectal cancer treatment
Researchers find key to preventing muscular dystrophy-related heart disease
Study reveals how clotting protein and blood platelets promote immune evasion, tumor progression
Protein SV2A levels could explain poor neuronal connections in schizophrenia
Novel artificial intelligence algorithm helps detect brain tumor

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Flame retardants and pesticides responsible for intellectual disabilities among millions