RNAssist and Rapid Labs agree on a manufacturing and supply agreement for genoPHIX and vivoPHIX: based on RNAssist’s biomolecule stabilization, tissue fixation and microbial inactivation technology

RNAssist (www.RNAssist.com) has developed several universal biological sample stabilization, fixation and microbial inactivation reagents. Rapid Labs (www.rapidlabs.co.uk) a manufacturer and supplier of medical and veterinary diagnostic reagents, announced today an agreement under which RNAssist will grant Rapid Labs the right to manufacture and supply the genoPHIX™ and vivoPHIX™ products.

Rapid Labs will manufacture, market and supply the technology worldwide for Research Use Only (RUO) applications in order to facilitate and expand the world-wide availability of RNAssist’s reagents for use across a broad range of research sectors including fundamental and applied research, drug development, food safety and biotechnology.

The technology is based, in part, on the discovery by RNAssist that certain massively hydrogen-bonded organic liquids protect RNA, DNA, proteins and phosphoproteins from damage during transport and storage, in both liquid biopsies and solid biological samples, permitting effortless integration with existing downstream multi-analyte sample preparation workflows.

The genoPHIX™ and vivoPHIX™ reagents will be supplied for a broad range of applications including sample storage and transport, RNAseq, scRNA-seq, scDNA-seq, metagenomics, multi-omics, virus and bacterial inactivation, and tissue fixation and staining (IHC, IF and ISH).

This manufacturing and supply agreement strengthens the existing relationship between RNAssist and Rapid Labs in the area of sample stabilization and fixation technologies. It demonstrates our focus on rapidly expanding the solid pre-existing base of our 240 member evaluation community including world-class researchers at leading academic institutions and, major diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies.” Andrew Goldsborough, the CSO of RNAssist