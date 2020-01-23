RNAssist and Rapid Labs agree on a manufacturing and supply agreement for genoPHIX and vivoPHIX: based on RNAssist’s biomolecule stabilization, tissue fixation and microbial inactivation technology

Jan 23 2020
RNAssist (www.RNAssist.com) has developed several universal biological sample stabilization, fixation and microbial inactivation reagents. Rapid Labs (www.rapidlabs.co.uk) a manufacturer and supplier of medical and veterinary diagnostic reagents, announced today an agreement under which RNAssist will grant Rapid Labs the right to manufacture and supply the genoPHIX™ and vivoPHIX™ products.
Rapid Labs will manufacture, market and supply the technology worldwide for Research Use Only (RUO) applications in order to facilitate and expand the world-wide availability of RNAssist’s reagents for use across a broad range of research sectors including fundamental and applied research, drug development, food safety and biotechnology.
The technology is based, in part, on the discovery by RNAssist that certain massively hydrogen-bonded organic liquids protect RNA, DNA, proteins and phosphoproteins from damage during transport and storage, in both liquid biopsies and solid biological samples, permitting effortless integration with existing downstream multi-analyte sample preparation workflows.
The genoPHIX™ and vivoPHIX™ reagents will be supplied for a broad range of applications including sample storage and transport, RNAseq, scRNA-seq, scDNA-seq, metagenomics, multi-omics, virus and bacterial inactivation, and tissue fixation and staining (IHC, IF and ISH).
This manufacturing and supply agreement strengthens the existing relationship between RNAssist and Rapid Labs in the area of sample stabilization and fixation technologies. It demonstrates our focus on rapidly expanding the solid pre-existing base of our 240 member evaluation community including world-class researchers at leading academic institutions and, major diagnostic and pharmaceutical companies.”
Andrew Goldsborough, the CSO of RNAssist
We are thrilled to start this new partnership with RNAssist. Their extensive experience of nucleic acid chemistry and biomolecule stabilization coupled with our experience in manufacturing and international sales makes it a very promising and exciting opportunity for both parties. Our extensive network of customers, distributors, agents and NGOs across the world will offer a substantial platform for introducing RNAssist products into the global scientific market. The RNAssist range will offer significant benefits to many customers – not only from an economic perspective (RNAssist-treated samples can be shipped and stored at room temperature, eliminating the need for expensive cold-chain transport), but from a safety handling point of view too (RNAssist has the capability to inactivate many viruses and bacteria, offering the potential to work in lower biosecurity settings). What’s more, the unique properties of vivoPHIX™ enabling single-cell analysis is truly exciting and opens up a huge range of opportunities for research laboratories.”
Ian Christopher, CEO of Rapid Labs