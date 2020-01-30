Mercy Medical Center receives five stars for quality of care

Mercy Medical Center has received a 5-Star Overall Hospital Rating, the highest possible, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality of care. Mercy is among the top hospitals in the nation to achieve the highest quality rating for their stellar care.

Achieving the 5-Star rating underscores Mercy's commitment to consistently providing quality care to our patients in a caring, compassionate environment. This achievement was only possible due to the hard work and dedication of our physicians, nurses, staff and quality team." Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center

CMS updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2020, assigning ratings of one to five stars to more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide based on their performance across seven areas of quality. Of the 4,500+ hospitals ranked, 407 received a 5-star rating, including Mercy Medical Center.

Publicly reported on the Medicare.gov website, the Overall Hospital Rating is based on performance on several dozen inpatient and outpatient quality measures that are grouped into seven categories, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. The overall hospital rating is calculated using a summary score from these categories.