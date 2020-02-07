Vision Engineering recognized as Optical Instrumentation Company of the Year

Vision Engineering has been recognized as the Optical Instrumentation Company of the Year by Business and Industry Today magazine for its ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge and ergonomically optimized inspection equipment.

Vision Engineering is a global, leading manufacturer of high-quality visual inspection and measurement technology, and has established a reputation for developing and manufacturing revolutionary optical equipment. Last year, Vision Engineering’s best-selling product, the Mantis microscope, saw record success with 20,000 sales over 5 years.

Also in 2019, Vision Engineering released its flagship product: The DRV-Z1 (Deep Reality Viewer). The DRV-Z1 uses a world-first technology which produces high-resolution three-dimensional stereo images without the need for a monitor, headset or glasses. Essentially, images “float” in front of a viewing mirror for the user.

As a result, Vision Engineering saw great commercial and critical success in 2019, having won the prestigious inspect magazine award 2020 in the category VISION for the Deep Reality Viewer technology. Furthermore, Vision Engineering was also awarded the Palmares Technologique award for Innovation by respected French publication, Mesures; named Best Stereo Microscope & Measuring Systems Manufacturer 2019 by Global Health and Pharma Magazine in March, and awarded ‘Optical Instrumentation Company of the Year’ by Industrial Process News for an outstanding commitment to the advancement of its world-leading products and expert staff.

Mark Curtis, Managing Director, Vision Engineering comments:

Having been named Business and Industry Today’s Company of the Year is a great honor and a reflection on a fantastic start to 2020. And, it would be safe to assume that we have started as we mean to go on, with innovative ideas and product developments in store for the coming months to bring new excitement to our ever-growing industry.

Reflecting on last year, 2019 was a real success for Vision Engineering both in terms of our new product launches and also the market reaction to our innovative new technologies. It has been a year of recognition of our technological achievements and ‘user-centered’ philosophy has been rewarded and exemplified by this award for our company."

Vision Engineering

