Study finds no advantage in using two antibiotics to treat MRSA infections

A world-first clinical trial has called into question the effectiveness of using more than one antibiotic to treat the deadly 'super-bug', Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Bacteremia, commonly known as Golden Staph.

Researchers from The University of Queensland, in collaboration with global counterparts, have found using two antibiotics to treat MRSA infection provides no advantage over using a single antibiotic.

The three-year multi-center study involved 352 patients at 27 hospitals in Australia, Singapore, Israel and New Zealand.

UQ Professor David Paterson said researchers tested whether adding a second antibiotic for seven days to a standard antibiotic treatment would lead to improved health outcomes after 90 days.

We found no significant difference in mortality, bacteria in the blood, infection relapse or treatment failure.

Furthermore, patients who received two antibiotics had a higher rate of side effects related to kidney function than those who received just one antibiotic.

For many years doctors have debated whether MRSA should be treated with two antibiotics or just one antibiotic.

This trial now puts that debate to rest and will have a huge impact on how antibiotics are used for MRSA infections worldwide.

These findings are hugely important on a number of levels - one of the most important implications of the research is how it can impact antibiotic use and the global issue of antibiotic resistance."

David Paterson, Professor, University of Queensland

MRSA is a common and very serious cause of infection that affects more than 10,000 people in Australia every year, especially women aged 60 and over.

Treating the infection can take up to several months and requires lab testing for diagnosis.

Source:

University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Tong, S.Y.C., et al. (2020) Effect of Vancomycin or Daptomycin With vs Without an Antistaphylococcal β-Lactam on Mortality, Bacteremia, Relapse, or Treatment Failure in Patients With MRSA Bacteremia. A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. doi.org/10.1001/jama.2020.0103.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aging of urine fertilizer prevents transfer of antibiotic resistance
Evolution of Antibiotic Tolerance Promotes Resistance to Combination Regimens
New findings can help develop more effective antibiotic treatments to fight superbugs
Study: 25% of pathogenic bacteria can spread antibiotic resistance directly to peers
Probiotic drink could offer novel way to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Indoor dust carrying bacteria that could be harbouring antibiotic resistance
Study finds antibiotic-resistance in Tanzania as an environmental problem
KU Leuven researchers develop new antibacterial strategy that weakens bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibiotic-resistant shigella strain cases soar in Australia