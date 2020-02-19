BIA Separations signs agreement with University of Zagreb to commercialize technology for viral vector purification

BIA Separations, a leading bio-chromatography development and manufacturing company, announced it has signed a licensing agreement with the University of Zagreb to commercialize a novel elution method that helps preserve the integrity, infectivity and potency of viruses during immunoaffinity purification. The University of Zagreb will provide BIA Separations with access to proprietary technology, while BIA Separations will market the technology to biopharma, biotech and life science industries globally. As part of the agreement, research teams from both organizations will collaborate to develop follow-on technologies to support the purification of viruses and viral vectors for research and clinical use.

One of the key disadvantages of the immunoaffinity chromatography is partial degradation of viral particles as a result of low pH conditions required for the elution. The technology overcomes this by using a concentrated solution of specifically selected amino acids and their salts, maintaining a neutral pH (6.0 – 8.0) which results in the highly effective elution from immunoaffinity chromatographic support of intact and functional viruses for gene therapy application.

BIA Separations will commercialize the technology through sales of the Company’s core separations products and services, or as individual license agreements.

Aleš Štrancar, CEO of BIA Separations commented:

BIA Separations monolithic column technology is now well established and following this success we are focussed on providing customers with a “one-stop-shop” for the manufacture of gene therapy vectors, vaccines, exosomes, DNA/RNA and any novel complex biopharma product. In order to achieve fully integrated upstream and downstream processing with robust in-process control we are collaborating with other leaders in the industry to access the latest technologies and products. This agreement with the University Zagreb is one of a number currently in the pipeline and supports our ultimate goal.”

Professor Miljenko Šimpraga, Vice-rector for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Communication at the University of Zagreb added: