Michael Hall named winner of 2020 Sjöberg Prize

Michael N. Hall, Ph.D., the National Foundation for Cancer Research's (NFCR) 2017 Szent-Györgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research winner, and David Sabatini, M.D., Ph.D., were named winners of the 2020 Sjöberg Prize "for their discovery of the target of rapamycin and the mammalian target of rapamycin, and their roles in the control of cell metabolism and growth."

Awarded annually since 2017 by the Swedish Academy of Sciences, the same esteemed organization which selects Nobel Prize laureates in chemistry and physics, the Sjöberg Prize honors achievement in cancer research and includes one million U.S. dollars to be shared among recipients.

Related Stories

Rapamycin is a compound isolated in 1972 that was soon thereafter known to demonstrate anti-fungal properties. But its mechanism of action remained a mystery until Dr. Hall, of the University of Basel, discovered the first "target of rapamycin" (TOR) genes in yeast. Dr. Sabatini, now at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, discovered the mammalian counterpart, mTOR. These discoveries and follow-on breakthroughs have radically changed ideas about cell growth, an important factor in the development of tumors, and laid the foundation for new forms of cancer treatment.

Doctor Hall becomes the third winner of the Szent-Györgyi Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in cancer research, to subsequently be selected for the Sjöberg Prize. James Allison, Ph.D., 2014 Szent-Gÿorgyi Prize recipient for his pioneering cancer research in the area of immunotherapy, won the 2017 Sjöberg Prize and then the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Zhu Chen, M.D., Ph.D., 2012 Szent-Györgyi Prize recipient for his new therapeutic approach to leukemia, won the 2018 Sjöberg Prize.

We are so happy to see Dr. Hall receiving the Sjöberg Prize. This recognition from an esteemed institution speaks volumes about his contributions to cancer research.

We are especially proud of the fact that three Szent-Györgyi Prize recipients have thereafter received the Sjöberg Prize, one of whom also earning the Nobel Prize. This demonstrates the foresight of the Szent-Györgyi Prize Selection Committee of the National Foundation for Cancer Research."

Sujuan Ba, Ph.D., NFCR President and CEO

Source:

National Foundation for Cancer Research

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer chemical from common gut microbe
NTHU research team develops new treatment for cancer
Advances in surgical care for patients with pancreatic cancer
Using newly discovered immune cell type to fight pancreatic cancer
Finding new clues to combat glioblastoma
Weight gain after breast cancer is a greater problem than previously thought
Administering immunotherapy alongside chemoradiation for advanced NSCLC appears to be safe and tolerable
Discovery may open up new avenues into improving cancer immunotherapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UT Dallas scientists awarded CPRIT grants for lung, kidney cancer research