Excillum launches the NanoTube N2 - the X-ray resolution revolution continues with more power and higher voltage

Stockholm-based company Excillum today announces the launch of a new generation high-resolution X-ray tubes.

The Excillum NanoTube N2 60 kV and NanoTube N2 110 kV enable industry-leading 150 nm resolution in geometric-magnification X-ray imaging systems, and with an imaging speed at 60 kV that is more than 3 times faster than with its predecessor, the NanoTube N1. For industries conducting non-destructive testing these features are key for securing the highest quality in materials as well as efficiency in testing.

We are very excited to launch our latest development, the NanoTube N2, that will provide both industries and research facilities with an on-premise X-ray source with unprecedented resolution and imaging speed. The NanoTube N2 will open up new possibilities for all applications requiring the ultimate X-ray resolution.” Björn Hansson, CEO, Excillum

The NanoTube N2 is specifically targeted towards advanced industries’ research and development as well as inspection and non-destructive testing (NDT) of components in e.g. automotive, aerospace, medical, electronics and semiconductor back end, to find and analyze hidden features.

The NanoTube N2 combines the world’s leading resolution with industrial-grade throughput and speed – thereby enabling a resolution revolution. Furthermore, the NanoTube N2 features fully automated spot size control and exceptional spot stability over time which makes the X-ray source an optimal tool for future automated inspection systems.

Excillum is present at iCT, the 10th Conference on Industrial Computed Tomography, in Wels, Austria, February 4-7 to engage with the industrial X-ray inspection community and identify the applications and industries most relevant for these new capabilities.