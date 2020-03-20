CARB-X awards $2.86M to develop novel oral antibiotic to treat drug-resistant gonorrhea

Up to $2.86M has been awarded to a research team including Penn State scientists to develop a new oral antibiotic to treat multidrug-resistant gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease caused by bacteria that have developed resistance to all but one existing antibiotic. The research team includes Penn State Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Kenneth Keiler, the U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Microbiotix, as well as researchers from Emory University and the Uniformed Services University.

The funds are awarded by the Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator, CARB-X, a non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating early stage antibacterial research and development to address the rising global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. If the project successfully achieves certain development milestones, the team will be eligible for an additional $16 million in funding from CARB-X.

"Drug-resistant gonorrhea is a growing global health problem that can cause serious and sometimes fatal health issues in men and woman and that has the possibility of increasing the risk of contracting or giving HIV," said Erin Duffy, chief of research and development at CARB-X, which is based at Boston University School of Law. "Neisseria gonorrhoeae has developed resistance to the effects of antibiotics, and in some cases, there is only one drug to which the bacteria are susceptible."

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 78 million people a year are infected with gonorrhea; roughly 1.14 million of those infections occur in the U.S., of which an estimated 550,000 involve drug-resistant bacteria. Drug-resistant N. gonorrhoeae is identified by the WHO as a 'priority' pathogen, and classified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an 'urgent public health threat' that requires aggressive action.

This project features a novel approach to creating a new antibiotic and is in the early stages of development. If successful and approved for use in patients, it could represent tremendous progress in the treatment of gonorrhea and help curb the spread of drug-resistant bacteria."

Erin Duffy, chief of research and development at CARB-X

Related Stories

The research team will optimize and develop a series of compounds into a novel antibiotic that targets and inhibits an essential pathway for the bacteria to grow and replicate--the trans-translation pathway. This pathway rescues ribosomes that become trapped because of errors in protein synthesis.

"Because the trans-translation pathway is not found in animals, inhibiting the pathway should have a specific effect on bacteria and not host cells," said Keiler. "This specificity makes inhibition of the trans-translation an attractive strategy for creating novel antibacterial agents."

Keiler discovered the trans-translation system as a graduate student, and his lab has studied the pathway over the last two decades. They have studied the biochemistry of the pathway and identified and characterized lead compounds for potential future drugs.

"This grant is the culmination of a lab-to-clinic odyssey that started about 16 years ago with a seed grant from what is now the Penn State Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and seed funding from the Eberly College of Science," said Keiler.

For this grant, Keiler's lab will conduct biochemical experiments to test the activity of new compounds and microbiological characterization of the drugs, while Microbiotix and other collaborators will focus on drug formulation, animal studies, and, if successful, Phase I clinical trials in humans.

"Proposed as a single dose oral therapy, this innovative program has great potential, not only to address the urgent threat posed by multidrug-resistant N. gonorrhoeae, but also to address other sexually-transmitted infection (STI) pathogens commonly found as coinfections," said Terry Bowlin, president & CEO of Microbiotix.

Source:

Penn State

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: 25% of pathogenic bacteria can spread antibiotic resistance directly to peers
Novel drug to arrest antibiotic resistance by preventing micro-evolution
Study finds no advantage in using two antibiotics to treat MRSA infections
Link discovered between number of antibiotic prescriptions and higher risk of hospital admissions
Bacterial extracellular vesicles could combat antibiotic resistance
Research group examines differences in antibiotic resistance between the gut and mouth microbiome
Group A streptococcus strains that are less susceptible to commonly used antibiotics identified
Researchers uncover hidden antibiotic potential of cannabis compound

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibiotic resistance poses a growing risk during pandemics