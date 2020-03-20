GlobalData: Thermo Fisher to be major player in COVID-19 diagnostic tests following acquisition of Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific is expected to produce millions of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic tests following the acquisition of Qiagen for an approximate transaction value of US$11.5bn per share, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Qiagen, a provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies, offers a long list of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) for the diagnosis and monitoring of infectious and genetic diseases, including real-time reverse-transcription (RT-PCR), which is currently being used to diagnose COVID-19.

Dara Lo, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData comments: