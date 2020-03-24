Africa prepares for lockdown as COVID-19 situation worsens

Like most other continents, Africa is affected by the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19. African nations are gearing up to curb the spread of the infection by imposing travel bans and lockdowns for the populations. The picture today looks grim, but steps are being taken to address the pandemic in Africa.

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

South Africa

According to an announcement from the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the nation is on a three-week lockdown starting on the 25th of March 2020, Thursday midnight. Ramaphosa addressed the nation this Monday. He said that the move was to be followed stringently because the time to act was now. The country, he said, needed to act “urgently and dramatically to address the situation.”

Ramaphosa said in his statement, “Immediate, swift and extraordinary action is required if we are to avoid human costs of this virus.” He warned that the nation faced “a human catastrophe of enormous proportions” unless action was taken soon.

Travel to and from other nations such as Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, South Korea, United States, United Kingdom, and China have been banned as have all public gatherings. All schools are now closed, as are the offices and entertainment zones.

Vulnerable South Africa

South Africa, says the nation’s experts, is ravaged by other diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis. Both of these make much of the population immune suppressed. It has been shown that the coronavirus is particularly savage for persons who are immune-compromised. They are more likely to succumb to the infection. Over the past week, said Ramaphosa, the number of people infected with the virus has risen six-fold, and there seems to be a growing trend. On the 22nd of March, there were 400 cases of COVID-19 said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. This is greater than any nation in Africa, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said, “The action we are taking now will have lasting economic costs. But we are sure that the cost of not acting now will be far greater.”

Essential services remain unaffected

The lockdown would not affect supplies of medicines and food, and people would be able to leave homes to visit the healthcare facilities. Pharmacies, petrol stations, laboratories, banks, financial services, hospitals, and health care facilities, law and order, and security establishments would be spared from the lockdown.

To ensure that the lockdown is effective, the South African National Defense Force would be assisting the South African Police Service, said Ramaphosa. He said, “We are a nation of one, and we are surely going to prevail.” He has declared this a national state of disaster.

Other nations

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has announced the closure of all its borders to movement except persons returning home. This step was taken after the country reported its first death due to COVID-19. The government has stopped schools and public gatherings until further notice. Wilkins hospital in Harare is one of the designated isolation centers of the nation.

Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the most populated nations in Africa. Nigeria has closed its borders to all other nations for the time being. The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported the first death due to COVID-19 in the nation on the 23rd of March. This was of a 67-year-old man who came back to the country from the UK says the NCDC. On the same day, Nigeria reported a total of 36 cases. All of these cases are detected in individuals who have returned from the UK, Canada, and the United States says the NCDC. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has also stopped all international flights to and from the nation. This includes all nations which have over 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, says the agency.

Ethiopia, Kenya, Senegal

Ethiopia, also, has taken a similar decision. Kenya has recorded 16 new cases that rose from a single case a week back, said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagw. He added that a total of 646 contacts were traced for one of the eight new cases of COVID-19. While 96 were released after a mandatory 14 day quarantine period, 550 are being followed up.

Senegal reported 79 cases that rose from 12 last week.

$100 billion stimulus package and suspension of debts have also been on the cards. Schools, universities, and public gatherings have been shut down to prevent local transmission of the infection. All offices and employees have been asked to work from home.

Ghana

Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released a statement saying that there have been two deaths and 25 confirmed cases. Of the 25, 20 were Ghanaians who had returned from foreign travel from nations that are affected. Seven patients were foreigners belonging to China, France, Norway, Lebanon, and the UK, says the GHS.