Medovate secures exclusive rights to bring new endoscopic surgical device to market

Medovate, an innovative medical device company, has secured the exclusive rights to bring to market a pioneering endoscopic surgical device. The new device, ENDOVAC, has the potential to dramatically improve survival of patients with life-threatening infection following a leak from their the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract whilst significantly enhancing current treatment methods.

Medovate secures exclusive rights to bring new endoscopic surgical device to market

Developed by a team led by Mr. Andrew Hindmarsh, Consultant Oesophagogastric Surgeon at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, ENDOVAC is also backed by a £1.2m grant from the National Institute for Health Research, which has a number of regional specialist partners including the Hospital, the Cambridge Clinical Trials Unit, Health Enterprise East and Suffolk-based JEB Technologies Ltd. Medovate’s role is to attain regulatory approval and commercialize this technology, with a view to beginning clinical evaluation as early as 2021 and market launch thereafter.

Each year, around 2,800 people in the UK get a hole in their upper GI tract. These holes may occur on their own; arise from problems such as stomach ulcers; or be caused through surgery or other medical interventions. The presence of a hole allows leakage of gastrointestinal contents into the body which quickly leads to infection around vital organs such as the heart and lungs, a serious medical emergency that is fatal if not treated successfully.

Related Stories

In the past, the standard treatment for these holes has been surgery, but this was often unsuccessful. More recently surgeons have developed an alternative treatment strategy for this problem called Endoluminal Vacuum Therapy (EVT). However, this treatment still needs improvement as it requires multiple technically difficult procedures under general anesthesia in an operating theatre to be successful.

ENDOVAC is a ground-breaking progression of EVT. This novel technology allows easier delivery of treatment without the need for general anesthesia, meaning the procedure does not need to be performed in an operating theatre. ENDOVAC makes EVT safer, quicker, easier and cheaper, and importantly is far less traumatic for patients. It will also enable patients to be mobile during treatment, unlike standard EVT, where patients are often confined to their hospital beds.

ENDOVAC offers a deceptively simple solution to a complex problem that has sadly claimed many lives over the years. The team at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have come up with a straightforward yet effective device that presents a compelling proposition in terms of both patient outcomes and potentially significant cost-savings to the NHS.

ENDOVAC is a natural addition to the Medovate portfolio of innovations in the fields of surgery, anesthesia and intensive care. We are excited to be working with Mr Andrew Hindmarsh and his colleagues to bring such a ground-breaking product to market, and we fully expect to see ENDOVAC in use in our hospitals in the not-too-distant future.”

Robert Donald, New Business Manager at Medovate

Source:

Medovate

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New disabilities are common among older people after hospitalization
Type 2 diabetes mellitus responds to weight loss surgery
Community Treatment Orders associated with increased readmission risk and longer hospital stay
Diets high in fat and protein exacerbate C. diff infections in mice
New cardiac rehabilitation program could save up to 19500 lives, prevent 49000 hospital admissions
Integrated care conferences reduce length of hospital stay for COPD patients
Link discovered between number of antibiotic prescriptions and higher risk of hospital admissions
Crushed by a hospital bill? Stand up for yourself

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Low folate levels associated with malnutrition in hospital patients