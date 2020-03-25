Medovate secures exclusive rights to bring new endoscopic surgical device to market

Medovate, an innovative medical device company, has secured the exclusive rights to bring to market a pioneering endoscopic surgical device. The new device, ENDOVAC, has the potential to dramatically improve survival of patients with life-threatening infection following a leak from their the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract whilst significantly enhancing current treatment methods.

Developed by a team led by Mr. Andrew Hindmarsh, Consultant Oesophagogastric Surgeon at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, ENDOVAC is also backed by a £1.2m grant from the National Institute for Health Research, which has a number of regional specialist partners including the Hospital, the Cambridge Clinical Trials Unit, Health Enterprise East and Suffolk-based JEB Technologies Ltd. Medovate’s role is to attain regulatory approval and commercialize this technology, with a view to beginning clinical evaluation as early as 2021 and market launch thereafter.

Each year, around 2,800 people in the UK get a hole in their upper GI tract. These holes may occur on their own; arise from problems such as stomach ulcers; or be caused through surgery or other medical interventions. The presence of a hole allows leakage of gastrointestinal contents into the body which quickly leads to infection around vital organs such as the heart and lungs, a serious medical emergency that is fatal if not treated successfully.

In the past, the standard treatment for these holes has been surgery, but this was often unsuccessful. More recently surgeons have developed an alternative treatment strategy for this problem called Endoluminal Vacuum Therapy (EVT). However, this treatment still needs improvement as it requires multiple technically difficult procedures under general anesthesia in an operating theatre to be successful.

ENDOVAC is a ground-breaking progression of EVT. This novel technology allows easier delivery of treatment without the need for general anesthesia, meaning the procedure does not need to be performed in an operating theatre. ENDOVAC makes EVT safer, quicker, easier and cheaper, and importantly is far less traumatic for patients. It will also enable patients to be mobile during treatment, unlike standard EVT, where patients are often confined to their hospital beds.