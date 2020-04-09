Knowledge of cancer diagnosis contributes to longer survival time

In a study of adults in China with lung cancer, patients who knew of their cancer diagnosis generally survived longer than those who did not.

In the Psycho-Oncology study of 29,825 patients, the median survival time in patients who knew of their diagnosis was 18.33 months versus 8.77 months for those who did not.

The study's authors noted that the survival benefits of the awareness of cancer diagnoses in patients is a controversial topic in some countries due to their culture and customs. In China, cultural, social, and legal factors play a role in not fully revealing disease status to patients with cancer. Usually, doctors first explain cancer diagnoses to patients' families, who determine whether patients will learn of their exact disease status.

Although the complete disclosure of cancer diagnoses may cause emotional disturbance in patients immediately after being told of their diagnosis, it benefits them in the long term. Communication skills training for doctors and psychological support and education for patients and their families should be given more attention in clinical practice."

Yunxiang Tang, MD, Ph.D., senior author, The Second Military Medical University, in China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Su, T., et al. (2020) Association between early informed diagnosis and survival time in patients with lung cancer. Psycho-Oncology. doi.org/10.1002/pon.5360.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New prognostic tool could help improve clinical decision making for leukemia patients
Researchers identify new therapeutic strategies against cancer
Purdue scientists aim to use protein power to halt tumor growth
Pilot study will provide data for further testing of gut microbiome analysis
Novel immunotherapy eradicates solid tumors in mice without adverse side effects
ERC awards grants to 158 European scientists to identify effective immunotherapy strategies for cancer
Cancer patients face treatment delays and uncertainty as coronavirus cripples hospitals
Study suggests targeted cancer therapy could help with rare neurologic disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Immunotherapy prior to surgery is effective in colon cancer