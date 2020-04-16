Onyx Health selected for Medovate’s US launch

Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have secured new business with Cambridge MedTech company Medovate to launch their pioneering medical device SAFIRA® (SAFer Injection for Regional Anaesthesia) in the United States.

Trevor Pill, Associate Director, Medovate

The SAFIRA® device offers a safer solution for regional anesthesia procedures by limiting the injection pressure threshold. This helps to reduce the risk of nerve damage during procedures, as well as saving time and cutting costs by making the normally two-person job of administering regional anesthesia into a one-person job.

The Cambridge based company’s stateside launch of SAFIRA® is all set for later in the year to take advantage of the rapidly growing international healthcare market. Onyx Health will be providing a full range of communication, digital and marketing support prior to the launch.

The US launch marks the latest chapter in Medovate’s journey of pursuing international business opportunities. This has included attending an events international conferences in Amsterdam and Dubai in late 2019 and early 2020, where they received positive feedback on the device’s medical benefits and endorsements from leading anesthetists.

Commenting on working with Medovate, Associate Director Trevor Pill said “At Onyx Health we’re specialists in medical technology and are delighted to be working with Medovate. Innovation is one of the key drivers behind the growth of the MedTech sector in the UK and SAFIRA® is very much at its cutting edge. This product will benefit patients and clinicians alike saving time, cutting costs and delivering better patient outcomes.”