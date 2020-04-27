See Beyond Border – You're invited to join Mindray's ME series online global launch event

Nowadays, COVID-19 has spread around the world, threatening billions of people as healthcare services struggle to cope. World Health Organization has now officially characterized it as a pandemic, calling for immediate and wise reactions.

At this critical moment, Mindray takes the initiatives to facilitate the communication between China and the world by sharing front-line experience. Furthermore, we hope to provide our soldiers with a stronger weapon – our new portable ultrasound systems, ME series.

Featuring smart fluid management solutions, comprehensive disinfection solutions, convenient and agile mobility, intuitive interface and flexible battery solutions, ME series help clinicians to address diagnostic challenges and make rapid decision in nowadays fast-paced, overburdened and demanding hospital environment.

You’re now cordially invited to participate Mindray’s exclusive ME Online global launch Event.

Link: https://c.eventnet.cn/mindrayme/

Mindray

