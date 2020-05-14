SCAI releases guidelines for selection of devices in aorto-iliac arterial interventions

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) has released guidelines that provide a comprehensive review of comparative effectiveness data for devices used in aorto-iliac arterial interventions. The recommendations aim to provide clinicians with guidance for device selection in patients for whom these devices are intended as definitive therapy. The document was published today in SCAI's official journal, Catheterization and Cardiovascular Interventions and presented during the SCAI 2020 Scientific Sessions Virtual Conference.

Aorto-iliac disease leads to significant limitation in patients' functional status and quality of life.

Endovascular device selection in peripheral arterial interventions remains challenging due to paucity of comparative data and a wide spectrum of available devices. In 2018, SCAI developed the first-of-its-kind guidance document to address device selection in femoral-popliteal arterial interventions. The purpose of newly released 2020 SCAI guidelines is to provide a comprehensive review of comparative effectiveness data for aorto-iliac devices and to arm clinicians with evidence-based recommendations and practical guidance for selection of devices in aorto-iliac arterial interventions." Dmitriy Feldman, MD, FSCAI, chair of the writing group

The writing group used a modified Delphi panel methodology to form recommendations based on data extracted through a systematic review of available evidence. The writing group graded recommendations for eleven relevant anatomical scenarios according to strength of the recommendation (magnitude of benefit or harm, including cost of use) and certainty of the evidence (type, quality, and consistency of data).