Santen appoints Dr Sophia Pathai as new Vice President of Medical Affairs EMEA

Santen is proud to announce and welcome Dr Sophia Pathai (MBBS, PhD, MSc MRCOphth, MFPM) as the new Vice President (VP) of Medical Affairs EMEA.

Dr Pathai’s passion for improving eye care around the world has inspired her career over the past 20 years. As a qualified ophthalmologist and clinical scientist, she practiced medical and surgical ophthalmology in varied clinical environments worldwide. She also spent a year on the ORBIS Flying Eye Hospital as a staff ophthalmologist and continues to work with non-profit organisations such as Médecins Sans Frontières to improve eye care in settings such as Myanmar, India and sub-Saharan Africa.

In her new role, Sophia is responsible for leading the strategic development of Medical Affairs EMEA. For FY20, this will involve leading medical engagement by leveraging digital media. Sophia will also focus on driving excellence in key business processes, such as integrated evidence planning. Dr Pathai will report directly to Luis Iglesias, Head of EMEA and Corporate Officer.

Dr Pathai also brings a wealth of experience from the pharmaceutical and medical devices sector. Most recently, Dr Pathai served as the Medical Affairs Director at Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision (Asia Pacific & Japan), where she led the medical affairs strategy for the launch of three surgical ophthalmic devices.

I have been privileged to serve ophthalmology patients as an ophthalmologist, clinical scientist and most recently, within Medical Affairs in the pharmaceuticals and devices sector. I know that at Santen, every strategy where we can contribute starts and ends with our patients, and that’s why I am delighted to join this organisation where ophthalmology is our singular focus. With the breadth of our experience and expertise as an ophthalmology-focused organisation, I’m very excited about what the future holds for patients, ophthalmologists and for all of us.” Dr Sophia Pathai, Vice President, Santen Medical Affairs EMEA

