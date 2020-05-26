Rejuvenated fibroblasts could be used in regenerative medicine, stem cell engineering

Fibroblasts are the most common connective tissue cells. They produce the structural framework for animal tissues, synthesize the extracellular matrix and collagen, and play a critical role in wound healing. However, during the cellular aging process, fibroblasts lose their ability to contract, leading to stiffness due to reduced connective tissues.

Related Stories

A study from the Mechanobiology Institute at the National University of Singapore has shown that these fibroblasts can be rejuvenated, or redifferentiated, by being geometrically confined on micropatterns.

The presence of more contractile proteins (in red) in the rejuvenated fibroblasts indicates that they have recovered their ability to contract. These rejuvenated cells were observed to have reduced DNA damage and enhanced cytoskeletal gene expression.

The results of this study were first published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on 29 April 2020.

The research team believes that their mechanical reprogramming approach can overcome the shortcomings of conventional rejuvenation methods, including the generation of short-lived or oncogenic fibroblasts.

These mechanically rejuvenated fibroblasts could potentially be used as clinical implants in regenerative medicine and stem cell engineering.

Source:

National University of Singapore

Journal reference:

Roy, B., et al. (2020) Fibroblast rejuvenation by mechanical reprogramming and redifferentiation. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1911497117.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Biologic drug can help treat contact dermatitis
Scientists develop "smart" remote-control bandage for chronic wounds
Fibroblasts of different pancreatic diseases exhibit distinct properties, study reveals
Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research
A protein critical for wound healing and neural repair following spinal cord injury identified
New hydrogel prevents and treats infections in wounds
Rice scientist wins federal grant for eye research
Platelets can intensify inflammatory processes, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UC Santa Cruz leads collaborative project to develop novel technology for improving wound healing