Solascure receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Aurase Wound Gel to treat calciphylaxis ulcers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SolasCureJun 16 2025

SOLASCURE Ltd (SolasCure), a biotechnology company developing a novel treatment to transform chronic wound healing, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for its investigational Aurase Wound Gel (AWG), in the treatment of patients with calciphylaxis ulcers. The designation recognizes the potential of AWG in the treatment of this new indication, widening its application in the healing of chronic wounds whilst expediting the speed at which the new therapy could be available to patients.

Calciphylaxis is a rare but serious condition involving the calcification of small blood vessels in the fat and skin tissues. It leads to blood clots, painful skin ulcers, and can progress to severe infections and sepsis. Although most commonly associated with end-stage renal disease, the condition can also occur in individuals with normal kidney function. With limited treatment options and a high one-year mortality rate, AWG offers an alternative debridement solution that potentially reduces the risk of infection and sepsis, opening up treatment options for patients previously considered too fragile to receive the current standard of care and improving outcomes in this vulnerable population.

AWG is a hydrogel releasing Tarumase, a recombinant enzyme originally isolated from medical maggots, which selectively targets fibrin, collagen and elastin in wounds to promote healing through debridement and wound bed preparation. It is currently in Phase II Clinical trials for the treatment of venous leg ulcers, having established proof-of-concept, a strong safety profile and pain-free application.

Given the unmet medical need and the poor outcomes for patients with calciphylaxis, the FDA's granting Fast Track Designation is a significant milestone. Not only does it reflect the promise of Aurase Wound Gel in the treatment of calciphylaxis ulcers, but it also adds a new indication, increasing its potential to help more patients, therefore opening up an even larger target market for SolasCure."

David Fairlamb, Chief Development Officer, SolasCure

Source:

SolasCure

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Skin organoids show promise for treating frostbite injuries
Innovative approaches to managing diabetic wounds with smart bioactive dressings
New insights into how white blood cells clear pathogens
Microneedles accelerate diabetic wound healing in preclinical models
Sweetener saccharin revives old antibiotics by breaking bacterial defences
Study identifies diagnostic aid to accurately predict the recurrence of diabetic foot ulcers
Venom is everywhere: Study examines hidden toxin delivery systems across life forms
SolasCure enrols first patient in a next phase II clinical trial to advance Aurase Wound Gel

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Poorer countries face tenfold higher burn mortality due to treatment gaps