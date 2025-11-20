Aged blood vessel cells play key role in the development of metabolic disorders

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cedars-Sinai Medical CenterNov 20 2025

Investigators from the Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics at Cedars-Sinai found that aged blood vessel cells play a key role in the development of metabolic disorders, including diabetes. The preclinical findings, published in Cell Metabolism, could lead to new treatments for these complex disorders.

Obesity increases the accumulation of senescent cells, aged cells that have stopped dividing but have not died, in several organs and tissues.

Senescent cells differ depending on the originating cell types, diseases and other factors. Some senescent cells help with wound healing, but others cause harm and are known contributors to age-related diseases. Our goal is to identify and target these harmful types of senescent cells while sparing helpful cells."

Masayoshi Suda, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and lead author of the study

Previous research by the investigators showed that eliminating senescent cells with drugs called senolytics improved metabolic function, the body's method for turning food and drink into energy.

In the current study, investigators focused on senescent blood vessel cells. They selectively removed these cells from obese laboratory mice and found that the animals' inflammation and fat mass were reduced-and blood sugar levels improved.

When the investigators transplanted senescent blood vessel cells into lean laboratory mice, those mice developed inflammation in fat tissue and metabolic dysfunction.

Related Stories

Suda said this occurred because senescent blood vessel cells release high levels of inflammatory molecules.

The investigators next treated both groups of mice with fisetin, a naturally occurring senolytic compound, and found that the mice had fewer senescent blood vessel cells and improved diabetic symptoms. Investigators saw a similar decline in senescent blood vessel cells when they treated tissue samples from obese human patients with fisetin.

"Preliminary findings like these are crucial to translating aging research into clinical care," said James Kirkland, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics and senior author of the study. "While more research is needed, we aim to eventually treat multiple age-related diseases simultaneously by using fisetin and related senolytics for aging and metabolic health."

Suda said his team will next work to test this approach in clinical trials.

"If we can target senescent cells safely in humans, it could help address not just diabetes but a range of age-related conditions," he said.

Source:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2025.10.009

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Dash diet cuts diabetes complications by targeting blood pressure kidney health and inflammation
Scientists test whether chaya leaves can lower blood sugar in diabetes
Even low PFAS in drinking water raise blood levels, California study shows
Oral semaglutide delivers real-world drops in blood sugar and weight in diabetes trial
Free school meals linked to lower childhood blood pressure
Fortress, filter, and gatekeeper: New insights into how the blood-brain barrier safeguards the brain
Blood and brain biomarkers transform how doctors confirm Alzheimer’s disease
Blood group A linked to a higher risk of primary biliary cholangitis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Precision probiotics lower blood sugar and cholesterol in mice