PCR and CRF partner to deliver practical education in virtual format

PCR and CRF are pleased to announce the creation of virtual Partners in Learning sessions that will be broadcast during the PCR e-Course (June 25-27, 2020) and CRF’s TVT Connect meeting (June 18-28, 2020). The sessions, which will cover coronary artery disease in TAVI patients and TAVI in low risk patients, are part of a collaborative educational series from the two groups.

This is a natural extension of an educational partnership with CRF we launched earlier this year. Our common goal is to teach and empower the global cardiovascular community to use the latest techniques and treatments to improve patient care. Enhanced collaboration and selfless partnership are more important than ever as we address the current crisis and its future consequences." William Wijns, MD, PhD, Co-Director of EuroPCR, Co-Director of AfricaPCR, and Chairman of PCR

"We're honored to partner with PCR to deliver practical education in a new and exciting virtual format," said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. "We look forward to seeing the tremendous impact this partnership will have on patient care around the world."

The sessions will be broadcast during the following dates and times:

Case Based Learning for the Heart Team: Coronary Artery Disease in TAVI Patients

During PCR e-Course: June 25, 2020; 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM (CEST)

During TVT Connect: June 25, 2020; 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM (EDT)

Low Risk TAVI Trials in the Real World: Where Are We in 2020?

During PCR e-Course: June 26, 2020; 4:30 PM - 5:15 PM (CEST)

During TVT Connect: June 26, 2020; 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM (EDT)

"TAVI in low risk patients and CAD in TAVI patients are key areas of emerging need for clinicians," said Jean Fajadet, MD, Co-founder and Course Director of EuroPCR and Vice-chairman of PCR. "These sessions will provide them with a high-quality forum to enhance their knowledge and skills."

"CRF and PCR are renowned for bringing together global experts to teach state of the art interventional techniques to practicing physicians," said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. "This type of collaboration is essential for advancing science and the field."

"We look forward to collaborating with CRF to bring exceptional education in an interactive and engaging setting for the next generation of clinicians," said Bernard Prendergast, MD, Course Director of PCR London Valves and Coordinator for Valve & Structural activities at PCR.