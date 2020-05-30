GlobalData: Nearly 70–100% of aesthetic procedures in the U.S. estimated to be delayed due to COVID-19

Between 70–100% of all the aesthetic procedures performed in the US are estimated to be delayed, postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, as they are considered to be elective and non-essential, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData estimates that nearly all aesthetic procedures are elective. Of these, the top 10 procedures account for 85.5% of the total volume and include breast implantation, aesthetic injections, and lipoplasty.” Eric Chapman, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recommend that all elective procedures, such as those relating to breast surgery, be delayed until after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. Oncoplastic reconstruction procedures should only be considered depending on the complexity of the procedure and complication to the patient. Cases where immediate reconstruction is not required should also be delayed.