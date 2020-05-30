GlobalData: Nearly 70–100% of aesthetic procedures in the U.S. estimated to be delayed due to COVID-19

May 30 2020
Between 70–100% of all the aesthetic procedures performed in the US are estimated to be delayed, postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, as they are considered to be elective and non-essential, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
GlobalData estimates that nearly all aesthetic procedures are elective. Of these, the top 10 procedures account for 85.5% of the total volume and include breast implantation, aesthetic injections, and lipoplasty.”
Eric Chapman, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData
The American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recommend that all elective procedures, such as those relating to breast surgery, be delayed until after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. Oncoplastic reconstruction procedures should only be considered depending on the complexity of the procedure and complication to the patient. Cases where immediate reconstruction is not required should also be delayed.
With respect to breast implant procedures, GlobalData anticipates that surgeries will begin to resume in June and will return to pre-COVID-19 rates by Q4 2020 with total numbers returning to pre-COVID-19 levels by Q1 2022. The recovery of procedures will start when new COVID-19 admissions have declined to low levels below 1.5 new cases per 100,000 of the population. Surgeries related to cancer or acute pain will be implemented first.”
Eric Chapman