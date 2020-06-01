Global survey launched to get children’s views and experiences of COVID-19

The Centre for Children's Rights at Queen's has launched a global survey for children and young people (aged 8-17 years) to get their views and experiences of 'Life under Coronavirus'.

The survey is the first global survey of children's views and experiences of COVID-19 (coronavirus), and will be available in English, French and Spanish with other translations to follow.

The aim of the survey is to find out how children feel, whether they are able to learn and play, see their parents, stay in touch with their friends, if they can access reliable information and support,and if they are healthy and safe in these challenging times.

The research team from Queen's led by Principal Investigator Dr Katrina Lloyd,Dr Michelle Templeton,and the Director of the Centre for Children's Rights Professor Laura Lundy, with input from other Centre members, has been collaborating with#Covidunder19- a coalition of international NGOs and agencies, to develop and disseminate the survey.

The coalition is led by Terres des Hommes and the UN Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence Against Children, and includes a number of international NGOs and partners.

Speaking about the survey, Dr Lloyd said: "What makes this consultation with children so unique is that the survey hasbeen developed with children for children - asking the questions children want answered in language the children understand.

We hope that the responses we receive will be able to tell us how children have been coping during the pandemic and will be used for advocacy globally - ensuring that children's views are placed at the heart of decision-making." Katrina Lloyd, Principal Investigator, Queen's University

Ms Kristen Hope, Research, Advocacy and Participation Advisor for Terres des Hommes said:"As members of the international child rights community, it was clear that if we wanted to uphold children's right to be heard during the pandemic, then we needed a broad coalition of allies.

"Since the beginning of the #CovidUnder19 initiative, Professor Laura Lundy and her dynamic team at the Centre for Children's Rights at Queen's University Belfast have dedicated their passion and expertise to this collective endeavour, particularly in the design and deployment of the survey."

"It has been a privilege to work alongside them to ensure that children can meaningfully contribute to building the post-COVID world."

"This has been an incredible processworking with children and other global partners to develop a survey that this is not just accessible to children but is culturally appropriate in very different contexts," Dr Lloyd added.

