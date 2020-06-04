Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ RNAdvance Viral XP kit listed for use in EUA-authorized COVID-19 testing

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences today announced RNAdvance Viral XP has been added to the list of acceptable extraction methods for use in the Centers for Disease Control’s EUA-authorized COVID-19 test referenced in the FDA’s FAQ on testing for SARS-CoV-2. Laboratories are now permitted to independently validate RNAdvance Viral XP for use.

The extraction of RNA from viral samples is a critical step for pathogen research and detection to enable accurate downstream assay results. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has remained committed to developing high-performing, scalable reagents for laboratories testing COVID-19 patient swab samples.

RNA extraction is essential today for reliable COVID-19 testing. RNA extraction removes contaminants from the sample, which can interfere with the qRT-PCR test and result in a false negative.” Thomas Marshall, Ph.D., Genomics R&D Leader, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

In March, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences published two demonstrated RNA extraction methods for viral samples. Then, earlier this month, the company formally launched RNAdvance Viral XP as a reagent kit for research use.