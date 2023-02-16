Beckman Coulter Life Sciences presenting at SLAS2023

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, will have a full team of dedicated professionals and informative programming at the upcoming Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) International Conference and Exhibition. The show will take place February 25 – March 1, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Image Credit: Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Right inside the show entrance at booth 1111, attendees will have the chance to interact with instruments—including one-on-one demonstrations—to learn about workflow improvements in areas such as drug discovery, next generation sequencing, cell line development, genomics, synthetic biology, and screening along with plasmid prep and PCR cleanup.

We understand that labs are under increasing pressure to do more with less and are under tight deadlines. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences strives to be the trusted partner for lab professionals, helping to advance scientific research and patient care, while reducing the risk for errors and alleviating the strain on lab staff. Whether it’s through augmented reality, virtual calls, in-lab demonstrations, or at trade shows like SLAS2023, we are committed to meeting customers where they are to help them discover the future of laboratory automation to help accelerate answers, streamline screening, and automate workflows.” Amy Yoder, Director of Product Management for Automation and Genomics.

Popular instruments showcased at booth 1111 will include the Echo 525 and 655T Acoustic Liquid Handlers, Biomek i7 Automated Workstation, Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System, BioLector XT Microbioreactor, EMnetik System, Access Laboratory Workstation, and reagents.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will also be hosting several insightful tutorial sessions. These sessions will take place on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28 and will cover a wide range of topics, including microbial screening, sample management and NGS workflow automation.

Monday, February 27 at 2:00 p.m. PST – Room 17A

Session title:

Automated Screening of Microbial Strains and Bioprocesses

Speakers:

Simon Briel, BioLector XT Microbioreactor Product Manager, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

James Prescott, Field Application Scientist, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Tuesday, February 28 at 8:30 a.m. PST – Room 1A

Session title:

Sample Management Solutions for the Multiomics Era

Speaker:

John Fuller, Ph.D., Commercial Product Manager, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Tuesday, February 28 at 12:00 p.m. PST – Room 15B

Session titles:

Streamlining Next Generation Sequencing Sample Prep Workflows

Harnessing the Power of Automation: IDT xGen™ cfDNA & FFPE DNA Kit + Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System

Miniaturizing High-throughput Transcriptomics for Preclinical Drug Discovery

Speakers:

Dr. Eric Chow, Ph.D., Associate Adjunct Professor, UCSF School of Medicine

Calvin Cortes, MPH, MBA; Biomek NGeniuS Senior Product Manager, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Ian Shoemaker, Senior Applications Scientist, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Rich Ellson, Chief Technology Officer and Director of Research, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

To learn more about all the events planned from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences during SLAS2023, visit https://www.beckman.com/events/slas-2023